Teen dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Detectives are investigating what led to a shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex that left a teen dead Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of SW Campus Drive and the sounds of a car leaving the complex at a high rate of speed.

Federal Way police said a bystander performed CPR until officers arrived at the scene.

Fire and Medic personnel took over life-saving efforts, but the victim, a male in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

Man assaults two other men in apartment in Capitol Hill

Seattle Police responded to a Capitol Hill home where two men had been assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived just before 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue and spoke with a 27-year-old man who was punched in the face and threatened by an unknown male.

Police located the victim’s roommate, a 38-year-old male, who had non-life-threatening injuries to his face. He reported the suspect, a 22-year-old male, physically and sexually assaulted him to obtain his cell phone and also stole his roommate’s cell phone, preventing him from calling 911.

After assaulting both men and threatening to kill one of them, the suspect left the apartment. Police located evidence of where the suspect had exited the apartment building. An initial search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

However, while police were investigating, the suspect returned. He was recognized by officers because of the description provided by the victims.

As officers were arresting the suspect, he resisted and punched one of the officers in the face. A taser was deployed to gain compliance from the suspect. He was arrested for robbery, harassment, sexual assault, assault, and his felony warrants. He was later booked into King County Jail after being medically cleared at Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene to provide medical aid.

Downtown Seattle drug dealer arrested with $60,000 cash

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police observed a suspect involved in the selling of narcotics in downtown Seattle.

Officers arrested the 32-year-old male suspect near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. Prior to his arrest, the suspect was observed selling narcotics in exchange for cash to multiple subjects.

The suspect was booked for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and booked into King County Jail.

Police recovered the following from the suspect:

65.5 grams of counterfeit M30 pills

30.9 grams of packaged fentanyl powder

17.7 grams of packaged methamphetamine

0.8 grams of black tar heroin

Approximately $60.00 in cash

Passenger ejected, killed in rollover crash, driver arrested for possible DUI

A driver is currently in police custody after a rollover crash in SeaTac killed the car’s passenger.

Puget Sound Fire said the one-car rollover crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 just south of S 200th Street. The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The driver was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, crossed all lanes, and then crashed and rolled over the car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

UPDATE: Reminder that due to the nature of this collision, it will be a while before the right lane of SB I-5 just south of South 200th Street in #SeaTac can reopen. The S 200th St on-ramp to SB I-5 is also partially blocked. Expect minor delays through here and use caution. pic.twitter.com/g7C1tEGq7c — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 16, 2023

His passenger was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was taken to Harborview Medical with life-threatening injuries and is under arrest for suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The crash scene was reported to be cleared at around 8:25 a.m.

Marysville Police said they removed nine guns from a home — including some “ghost guns” that were unregulated and untraceable.

Officers showed up at the home Tuesday after a car outside matched the description of one used in a robbery earlier in the day.

They said the suspects wouldn’t come out but finally surrendered after negotiating with them for an hour.

Officers served a search warrant, and that’s when they found the stash. Two suspects were arrested.

One of them is a convicted felon and is facing eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Unregulated and untraceable: MPD officers seize numerous ‘ghost’ guns after a robbery in Marysville While a group was out for a walk on 88th Street NE near 61st Drive NE yesterday, a car drove up and a suspect demanded their property at gunpoint… https://t.co/4aahd3iwvp pic.twitter.com/E8EFVEdI6T — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) March 16, 2023

Sam Campbell contributed to this report

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest