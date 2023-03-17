Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Parents protest Ship Canal Bridge encampment near school

Mar 17, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A group of parents is demanding action from the state regarding a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge with a protest Friday morning off the Interstate 5 and 45th Avenue overpass.

Over recent months, a series of traffic delays, shootings, fires, and deaths around the encampment have spurred serious safety concerns and a movement to get the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) to clear the camp.

Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute

The encampment underneath the Ship Canal Bridge is only a block away from John Stanford International School, an elementary school in the Wallingford neighborhood.

KOMO News reported that Gov. Jay Inslee made an impromptu visit to parents of students at John Stanford International School, saying that he would remove the camp “as soon as humanly possible.”

Don MacKenzie, the parent of two students currently enrolled in John Stanford and one former student, said the inaction since these issues started is part of why he was out protesting.

“We are fed up with the state’s inaction to find housing for the people living in the homeless camp under the Ship Canal Bridge, less than 200 feet from our kid’s school,” MacKenzie said. “There’s been gun violence, there’s drug use. There’s crime. We’ve had enough. The state said it’s the No. 1 priority, and nothing is happening.”

The Ship Canal Bridge encampment is a “priority site” for the KCRHA after the state gave $50 million to them to get housing for people living around freeways.

The homelessness authority previously estimated there were 220 people who needed housing between the CID and Ship Canal Bridge encampments.

“We know that there is shelter space available, there’s over a 20% vacancy rate in our homeless shelters right now. People need to move into those places and take the shelter that is offered to them, it’s not an appropriate place, it’s not a healthy place for them to be living next to the freeway, and it’s not good for our community,” MacKenzie said. “It’s not good for our kids.”

Sam Campbell contributed to this report

Local News

vinyl...
Heather Bosch

Love for vinyl comes around — and around — again after sales spike

Cassettes, compact discs, Mp3s, and streaming would follow, but it's vinyl that's grabbing a base of new fans.
13 hours ago
dump truck...
L.B. Gilbert

Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley eye care office

Your appointment at the Maple Valley Vision Source is likely canceled after a dump truck slammed into it Friday morning.
13 hours ago
orcas...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle dives into professional cricket with new franchise, the Orcas

The Orcas will be one of six U.S. teams in Major League Cricket, alongside Dallas, San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
13 hours ago
Remote work...
Bill Kaczaraba

Survey: Remote work less available for LGBTQ+, minorities

Remote work in Seattle is less available for employees from the LGBTQ+ community and underrepresented minorities.
13 hours ago
assaulted...
L.B. Gilbert

Kidnapped man escapes from trunk after crash in Ravenna

Seattle police received reports of a car crash in Ravenna Thursday night where they found a man who had been kidnapped.
13 hours ago
school...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue School Board voted in favor of closing two schools

After pushback over plans to shut down multiple elementary schools in a cost-saving measure, Bellevue Public Schools has released a revised plan.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Parents protest Ship Canal Bridge encampment near school