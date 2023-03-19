Close
LOCAL NEWS

Puyallup Police investigating potential DUI that led to 3 people dying in fiery car crash

Mar 19, 2023, 10:02 AM
Puyallup Police...
Saturday morning three people died in a fiery single-car crash in Puyallup. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Saturday morning three people died in a fiery single-car crash in Puyallup.

Detectives have determined speed was a factor and say alcohol and marijuana were found inside the car.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting to wake up to this, this morning. You know, St. Patrick’s Day is definitely a dangerous holiday when it comes to drinking and driving,” said Rob Dahlke.

Dahlke says he woke up to the sound of fire trucks outside his home around 5 a.m.

When he walked outside he noticed a car completely destroyed, along with debris scattered everywhere off 19th Avenue Southeast.

Puyallup Police say a neighbor reported a car crashed into their yard and said the vehicle was on fire.

Once firefighters were able to out the flames, they found a 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man dead inside.

“I’m sure there’s some families waking up to some terrible news, you know it breaks my heart,” said Dahlke.

Investigators say the car was traveling on 3rd Street Southeast, went through the dead end, past bushes and trees, and came to a stop down below.

“I know the city puts a lot of emphasis on DUI patrols and try and prevent this kind of stuff,” said Dahlke.

Puyallup Police say a toxicology report will reveal if the driver was intoxicated, or under the influence of any substances. That report will take a couple of months to be completed.

