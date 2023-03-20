Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Uber passenger recovering after being shot on way to Bellevue

Mar 20, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm
shot...
(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police Department)
(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police Department)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol is reporting an Uber passenger was shot Monday on a trip from Seattle to Bellevue.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday as the Uber driver was eastbound on State Route 520 approaching the Bellevue Way exit.

Police said somebody pulled up next to the Uber and fired a shot that went through the rear left door and hit the passenger.

He was transported to Overlake Hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

His condition has not been released, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run death

Seattle police officers are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in SODO Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Seattle police officers assigned to the south precinct were on routine patrol when they heard a collision. Officers arrived at the intersection of 4th Avenue S and S Lander Street and found a woman in the roadway unresponsive.

The 40-year-old victim was declared dead on arrival.

Police are looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage last seen traveling at a high rate of speed away from the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

Suspect dead after King County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Ballard

35-year-old man arrested after stabbing downtown

Seattle Police said they arrested a 35-year-old man after a robbery and stabbing at the intersection of Minor Avenue and Howell Street.

A 38-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers learned the male victim was with a 32-year-old female walking home when an unknown male approached and grabbed the female victim’s purse. The male victim tried to retrieve the purse, and the suspect stabbed him in the chest.

Police located the 35-year-old male suspect in the 800 block of Lenora Street and took him into custody.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail for the robbery and the assault.

Domestic assault suspect still at-large

Seattle Police responded to a reported domestic assault in Queen Anne on Saturday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers arrived in the 300 block of 1st Avenue N and contacted a 42-year-old victim seeking safety nearby. Officers interviewed the victim and developed probable cause to arrest a 32-year-old male suspect for assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital to treat her injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued, but a suspect has not been apprehended.

Officers will continue to investigate this matter.

Crime Blotter

assaulted...
L.B. Gilbert

Kidnapped man escapes from trunk after crash in Ravenna

Seattle police received reports of a car crash in Ravenna Thursday night where they found a man who had been kidnapped.
4 days ago
police lights distracted drivers shooting...
L.B. Gilbert

Teen dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Detectives are investigating what led up to a shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex that left a teen dead Wednesday night.
5 days ago
crime carjacking...
L.B. Gilbert

Two injured in shooting in Issaquah, suspect caught

Issaquah Police are saying that two people were injured in a Wednesday morning shooting.
6 days ago
Seattle SoDo robbery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

A 27-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday. The suspect was arrested.
7 days ago
seattle police lights shooting...
L.B. Gilbert

Police investigate hit and run on I-5 with one hospitalized

State troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, which sent one man to the hospital.
8 days ago
crime carjacking...
MyNorthwest Staff

Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

Seattle Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital this morning.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Uber passenger recovering after being shot on way to Bellevue