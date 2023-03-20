Uber passenger recovering after being shot on way to Bellevue

The Washington State Patrol is reporting an Uber passenger was shot Monday on a trip from Seattle to Bellevue.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday as the Uber driver was eastbound on State Route 520 approaching the Bellevue Way exit.

Police said somebody pulled up next to the Uber and fired a shot that went through the rear left door and hit the passenger.

He was transported to Overlake Hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

His condition has not been released, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run death

Seattle police officers are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in SODO Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Seattle police officers assigned to the south precinct were on routine patrol when they heard a collision. Officers arrived at the intersection of 4th Avenue S and S Lander Street and found a woman in the roadway unresponsive.

The 40-year-old victim was declared dead on arrival.

Police are looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage last seen traveling at a high rate of speed away from the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

35-year-old man arrested after stabbing downtown

Seattle Police said they arrested a 35-year-old man after a robbery and stabbing at the intersection of Minor Avenue and Howell Street.

A 38-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers learned the male victim was with a 32-year-old female walking home when an unknown male approached and grabbed the female victim’s purse. The male victim tried to retrieve the purse, and the suspect stabbed him in the chest.

Police located the 35-year-old male suspect in the 800 block of Lenora Street and took him into custody.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail for the robbery and the assault.

Domestic assault suspect still at-large

Seattle Police responded to a reported domestic assault in Queen Anne on Saturday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers arrived in the 300 block of 1st Avenue N and contacted a 42-year-old victim seeking safety nearby. Officers interviewed the victim and developed probable cause to arrest a 32-year-old male suspect for assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital to treat her injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued, but a suspect has not been apprehended.

Officers will continue to investigate this matter.