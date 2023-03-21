‘Move Over or Slow Down’ patrols happening in King County this week

Troopers are conducting emphasis patrols in King County this week to stress the importance of Washington’s Move Over or Slow Down law.

The law was created to protect members of law enforcement, fire personnel and tow truck operators.

It requires drivers to either move over one lane or reduce their speed by 10 mph when approaching an emergency vehicle that has its lights activated while stopped on a road or shoulder.

Last year, 113 Washington State Patrol vehicles were hit while they were at a traffic stop or crash scene. Several troopers had injuries that were serious enough to keep them off the job while they recovered.

“This law is of the utmost importance for those that are out on the roadways every day investigating collisions, helping disabled vehicles and clearing the roadways to maintain safe travel,” WSP said in a news release on Monday.

The patrols will happen from Tuesday through Friday.