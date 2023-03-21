Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘Move Over or Slow Down’ patrols happening in King County this week

Mar 21, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:08 am
police lights distracted drivers shooting...
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Troopers are conducting emphasis patrols in King County this week to stress the importance of Washington’s Move Over or Slow Down law.

The law was created to protect members of law enforcement, fire personnel and tow truck operators.

It requires drivers to either move over one lane or reduce their speed by 10 mph when approaching an emergency vehicle that has its lights activated while stopped on a road or shoulder.

Last year, 113 Washington State Patrol vehicles were hit while they were at a traffic stop or crash scene. Several troopers had injuries that were serious enough to keep them off the job while they recovered.

“This law is of the utmost importance for those that are out on the roadways every day investigating collisions, helping disabled vehicles and clearing the roadways to maintain safe travel,” WSP said in a news release on Monday.

The patrols will happen from Tuesday through Friday.

Local News

Tacoma fire...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Fire rages at Tacoma building, clogging air with smoke

A firefight is underway at an abandoned building in Tacoma, where a huge plume of black smoke is rising into the air.
12 hours ago
vacant 7-eleven...
L.B. Gilbert

Vacant 7-Eleven in Rainier Valley destroyed by fire

Seattle Firefighters responded to a vacant 7-Eleven in Rainier Valley with flames burning through it early Tuesday morning.
12 hours ago
cuts schools...
Lisa Brooks

Seattle Schools: ‘We need to make changes,’ but promises no closures

Since 2017, enrollment has been declining for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), and officials anticipate the trend will continue.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Large encampment being cleared out under First Avenue South Bridge

Major efforts are underway to clear a homeless encampment in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, just below the First Avenue South Bridge.
12 hours ago
Evelyn Knapp, a supporter of former President Donald, waves to passersby outside of Trump's Mar-a-L...
Associated Press

Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP

From the moment he rode down the Trump Tower escalator to announce his first presidential campaign, a searing question has hung over the Republican Party: Is this the moment to break from Donald Trump?
12 hours ago
i-5...
L.B. Gilbert

Crash in Fife causing 4-mile backup, ‘bit of a slog’ on I-5

A multi-car crash on Northbound Interstate-5 is causing commuters massive delays in Fife for their Tuesday morning drive.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
‘Move Over or Slow Down’ patrols happening in King County this week