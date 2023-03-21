Shots fired ends with arrest of man in Whatcom County

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after shots were fired in an apartment complex in Whatcom County.

Police responded to numerous reports of people hearing shots at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of W. Mcleod Road.

As deputies approached, another volley of shots was fired. It is not known if shots were directed at anyone.

Police entered the complex in an armored vehicle and located the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Jeremy Spotted Bear from Bellingham. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Whatcom County Jail.

Deputies found two handguns in his apartment and 15 spent shell casings on his patio and the ground below.

‘Move Over or Slow Down’ patrols happening in King County this week

Seattle man arrested, accused of dealing drugs

Seattle Police arrested a 22-year-old man for narcotics offenses last Tuesday after he was allegedly seen exchanging drugs in the 100 block of Bell Street.

An officer conducting surveillance in the area saw the suspect enter an alley two separate times.

In both instances, he was seen exchanging narcotics for money with two different people who approached him.

Officers contacted the suspect in the 300 block of Blanchard Street and took him into custody. They recovered crack cocaine, black tar heroin, and cash from the suspect’s pockets.

He was booked into the King County Jail on narcotics charges.

Man arrested in Central District after shots fired

Multiple calls about a shooting in Seattle’s Central District Saturday night ended in the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a flurry of 911 calls about shots fired in the 2300 block of Union Street. Arriving officers located evidence of a shooting and property damage in the area but did not find anyone who was injured.

Security video from a neighboring business helped provide officers with a suspect description, including the vehicle involved. Around 10:30 p.m., officers saw a car matching the description on College Street.

Police stopped the vehicle at the 400 block of Royal Brougham Way South and recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the suspect’s waistband.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting.

Seattle Police hold community meetings

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is inviting the public to sign up for a Community-Police Dialogue meeting at the East Precinct Wednesday and North Precinct Monday, March 27.

The dialogues offer the opportunity for community members to meet with and engage in conversation with new Seattle Police recruits who are completing the SPD “Before the Badge” training, which is a 45-Day training that newly hired SPD recruits take prior to the Law Enforcement Academy Training Program.