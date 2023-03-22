Close
LOCAL NEWS

More than 40 boats go up in flames at storage facility near Lake Union

Mar 22, 2023, 6:27 AM | Updated: 8:35 am
boats...
(Photo from Seattle Fire Department)
(Photo from Seattle Fire Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A fire has broken out in a dry dock storage facility on Lake Union, causing several dozen boats to go up in flames Tuesday morning.

The facility at 700 block of Northeast Northlake Way on Portage Bay was reported to be engulfed in flames shortly after 2 a.m.

Abandoned tugboat sinks near Ballard; SFD and Coast Guard respond

As many as 42 boats were destroyed, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Eighty firefighters responded to the scene to help get the fire under control.

Firefighters say a man in his 40s, who was on a boat docked near the fire, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The fire almost reached a nearby building, but firefighters were able to limit the spread and keep the fire contained.

At one point, the thick, toxic smoke from the boat fires was so bad the air quality turned to unhealthy for sensitive groups, it is now listed as moderate.

The fire is now under control.

