1 person killed, officer injured after shooting in Everett

A shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning ended with at least one person dead, and an officer hurt.

A large police response prompted authorities to shut down Evergreen Way from Casino Road to Holly Road, where there are two scenes cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A gas station at the south end of the Fred Meyer parking lot at the corner of Evergreen Way and Casino Road and across the street at the CarHop used car lot are the two locations involved in the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Everett Fire Department told KIRO 7 an Everett Police officer was taken to the Colby Campus of Providence Hospital. The officer is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in the head, according to Everett Police.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) has taken over the investigation and is in charge of investigating police use of force incidents such as officer-involved shootings.

Investigators now tell KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell the shooting started with a reported armed robbery by the Safeway about a mile north. SMART spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe says three other people are suspected of being involved in the initial robbery, but they have not been found, and no other gunshots were reported.

Officers from Everett and Edmonds are at the scene, along with deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates