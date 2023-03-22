Fire at a home in Everett hospitalizes 3

Three people are in the hospital after a fire at a home in Everett broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The fire happened near 34th Street at the 3400 block of Broadway, with firefighters having to shut down the whole block.

Everett Fire says that the two people inside the home were rescued, and another person escaped the flames on their own. One of the occupants that was evacuated by Everett Fire was in a wheelchair.

Everett Fire on scene of a residential fire in the 3400 block of Broadway. Currently, there are three residents injured, conditions unknown. Roadway blocked. Please stay clear if the area while firefighters work to extinguish the fire. — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) March 22, 2023



Two people were taken to Harborview, and one person was taken to Providence, all in critical condition. Red Cross has been called to assist 2 others.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.