Bumbershoot announces lineup with homecoming headliner Sleater-Kinney

Bumbershoot announced their 2023 music lineup with a collection of electronic, punk, dance, rock acts, some that you will recognize and some that you will soon, including Olympia natives Sleater-Kinney as the headliners.

Other headliners include electronic producer Zhu, punk band Jawbreaker, rock band AFI, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, DJ and big beat pioneer Fatboy Slim, indie rock band Sunny Day Real Estate, dream pop band Phantogram, and roots rock band The Revivalists.

Other performers include Band of Horses, Descendents, Matt and Kim, Boma Estéreo, Durand Jones, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Ride performing Going Blank Again, Valerie June, Benny the Butcher, Jacob Banks, Major League DJz, Domi & JD Beck, the Dip, and Rebirth Brass Band.

The full lineup for the two-day festival can be found here.

Bumbershoot will also be filling the Seattle Center with all kinds of art, including performance pieces and interactive projects like a roller skating performance from Roll Around Seatown, community witches The Living Altar, and award-winning burlesque performances from BulesKARAOKE.

You can see the full artist lineup here.

Early access tickets have already sold out, but tickets at slightly higher prices remain, single-day tickets are $65, and two-day passes are $110. You can purchase tickets here.