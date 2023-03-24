Close
LOCAL NEWS

Shoreline Community College hit by ransomware attack

Mar 24, 2023, 6:41 AM
KIRO 7 News Staff
Computer systems and operations of Shoreline Community College were the targets of a ransomware attack on Monday, according to a media release from the college.

The incidents impacted on-campus operations at the school, causing what the school described as a disruption.

The Information Technology at Shoreline worked to contain the incident, including engaging cybersecurity experts to help in the investigation and restoration.

Federal authorities were also notified.

Until further notice, due to the attack, operations at the school were moved to remote work.

Shoreline Community College hit by ransomware attack