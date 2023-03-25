Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Starbucks CEO Narasimhan plans to ‘reinvent’ the company

Mar 24, 2023, 5:22 PM
Narasimhan...
Outgoing Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz looks on as Laxman Narasimhan takes over. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starbucks’ new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, held his first shareholder meeting Thursday and offered proposals to reinvent the company.

“We strive to be a different kind of company, and that is unchanged. But we now operate in a different kind of world,” Narasimhan said.

Starbucks union calls for strikes, pickets ahead of shareholder meeting

Starbucks announced a $450 million strategy to grow the number of stores and focus on new consumer behavior. The company invested more than $1 billion in wages and training, bringing the average hourly pay at Starbucks to nearly $17.50 per hour nationally and with a range of $15 to $23 per hour.

Narasimhan took over for Howard Shultz just a week ago. He said he would work as a barista in a store for a half day each month.

“We have limitless potential, but we need to address what limits us. Our performance is strong, but our health needs to be stronger,” Narasimhan said.

Starbucks reports that continued investment in partner wages and store operations will be priorities.

Narasimhan’s proposals included a CEO succession plan and an assessment of the company’s union practices. He also recommended voting against all shareholder-introduced proposals.

The company saw a 47% stock price increase since the Q2 FY22 earnings call through the Q1 FY23 earnings call. It also had a market cap growth of approximately $40 billion. The company also delivered 50% in Total Shareholder Return in this time period, far outpacing the S&P 500.

The company was also named the most dominant restaurant brand with McDonald’s by Brand Finance.

Starbucks launches new latte with a spoonful of olive oil

Narasimhan avoided addressing the company’s union troubles which led to protests before the meeting. Starbucks Workers United has accused Starbucks of hundreds of unfair labor practices. Charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board both by the union and Starbucks.

The company said it was the union that had failed to negotiate in good faith.

Local News

(KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Aurora borealis captured in night skies across Washington

Although the aurora was hidden behind clouds, parts of the region were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the display.
17 hours ago
seattle humane...
Nicole Jennings

Pet surrenders up at Seattle Humane, not likely to slow down

The number of pets being surrendered at Seattle Humane is on the rise. Many people can no longer afford to keep their dogs and cats.
17 hours ago
fishery...
Associated Press

Much of drought-plagued West Coast faces salmon fishing ban

The surreal and desperate scramble boosted the survival rate of the hatchery-raised fish, but still it was not enough to reverse the declining stocks in the face of added challenges.
17 hours ago
seattle accidents...
Chris Sullivan

Police reporting requirements change for injury accidents

The legislature has changed the reporting requirements for injury accidents for when police must report drivers to the Department of Licensing.
17 hours ago
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade

A man holding a grenade was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon in Midland.
17 hours ago
polluting San Juan Island...
L.B. Gilbert

Mine fined over $50K for polluting San Juan Island water

A mine owner on San Juan Island is being fined $53,000 for five years worth of documented violations of polluting water on the island.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Starbucks CEO Narasimhan plans to ‘reinvent’ the company