LOCAL NEWS

Weekend Traffic Report: NCAA March Madness comes to town

Mar 24, 2023, 5:40 PM
weekend...
Washington Huskies guard Jayda Noble (3) dribbles the ball past Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) during a college womens basketball game between the Utah Utes and the Washington Huskies on January 01, 2023, at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, WA (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

I-5 express lanes closed this weekend

The express lanes will be closed for most of the weekend beginning Friday night at 11 p.m. Crews will be handling routine maintenance on the Ship Canal Bridge, with all lanes reopening Sunday morning at 8 a.m. All day Saturday, drivers should plan on heavy volumes of traffic on Interstate 5 through Seattle.

Saturday morning, crews will close two northbound lanes on the 1st Avenue S Bridge while they repair the grid deck. This leaves just one lane open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State Route 109 near Ocean Shores to close for three weeks

Nisqually River Bridge maintenance underway

Sunday, in Thurston County, more cleaning is scheduled on the Nisqually River Bridge. This time, work will close one lane northbound, and southbound lanes will remain unaffected, starting at 6 a.m. and expected to wrap up around 12 p.m.

March Madness hits Seattle

Sports are flooding Seattle this weekend, so expect delays on major routes and thoroughfares.

NCAA Women’s Basketball is heading to Climate Pledge Arena Friday through Monday. Friday’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. while Saturday’s game tips off at 1 p.m. Sunday and Monday’s games both start at 6 p.m.

More from Nate Connors: Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County

Friday night, at 7 p.m., Washington Huskies Women’s Basketball gets underway at Hec Ed Pavillion in Montlake.

Super Cross Saturday is at Lumen Field. Gates open at 12 p.m., with the first race starting at 6:30 p.m.

