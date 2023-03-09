Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County

Mar 9, 2023, 1:51 PM
police lights distracted drivers...
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Starting Friday morning, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department and Bellingham Police will be looking for distracted drivers — specifically drivers on their phones.

State Patrol search for road rage shooter on SR-16 in Tacoma

In the state of Washington, it is against the law to hold a cell phone while driving. A driver can only use a cell phone if they are if the driver is hands-free and can start by a single touch or swipe, or parked and out-of-the-flow of traffic. This does not include being stopped at a light or stuck in a back-up.

This includes all personal devices like laptops, tablets, music players, and gaming accessories.

“90% of drivers avoid distracted driving,” The Washington Traffic Safety Commission stated. “We need 100% of Washington drivers to stay focused.”

Emphasis Patrols will focus primarily in North Bellingham.

WSP cracking down on ‘move over, slow down’ law

A ticket will cost drivers $136. If a driver is caught again within five years, it shoots up to $234 dollars. All infractions are reported to the driver’s insurance agency.

Local News

COVID test...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington DOH announces end of free at-home COVID-19 testing

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced the end of its free at-home testing program Say Yes! COVID Test, set to expire May 10.
17 hours ago
Kent...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Kent police asking public for help to ID kidnapping suspect

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a man suspected of kidnapping.
17 hours ago
school...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue School District revise consolidation plans, only closing 2 schools

After pushback over plans to shut down multiple elementary schools in a cost-saving measure, Bellevue Public Schools has released a revised plan.
17 hours ago
inslee mental health center...
Nicole Jennings

New mental health center announced by Governor in Kirkland

State and local leaders gathered at Kirkland City Hall to introduce a new mental health crisis center, one of the first of its kind in the region.
17 hours ago
...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and King County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Burien early Thursday morning.
17 hours ago
Handgun...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

A 20-year-old man was arrested in downtown Seattle after he reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County