Microsoft announces nearly 600 cuts in latest round of regional layoffs

Microsoft announced they would be laying off an additional 559 employees working in Bellevue or Redmond, according to Washington state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

The WARN system kicks into effect whenever major employers lay off more than 100 employees.

Microsoft adds another round of layoffs in Seattle area

This is the fourth round of cuts in the company and brings the total number of Microsoft layoffs in Washington to over 2,700 jobs cut since January. Earlier this month, 617 employees were cut from Microsoft in a round of layoffs.

This follows the trend in the tech sector with other major employers, like Meta, Amazon, and Google, cutting hundreds of jobs,

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced two weeks ago that the tech giant would be laying off an additional 9,000 employees after laying off 18,000 already this year.