Microsoft adds another round of layoffs in Seattle area

Microsoft is laying off another 689 people at its Redmond headquarters, The cuts bring the total number of people let go in the Seattle area to 2,184.

A Microsoft spokesperson tells GeekWire that the most recent cuts are part of the 10,000 being made across its global operations.

The latest layoffs were filed with the State Department of Employment Security on Monday.

This is the third time since January that local Microsoft workers have been impacted by the terminations.

Microsoft said originally that the layoffs would be made between January and the end of March, the end of the company’s fiscal third quarter.

Employees impacted by the latest round of cuts represented a mix of levels, functions, teams, and geographies

GeekWire reports Microsoft’s results for the December quarter showed sluggish revenue growth and new levels of caution among the company’s business customers. Microsoft is one of numerous tech companies to make layoffs in recent months, including Facebook parent Meta, Amazon, and Salesforce, in addition to many startups.

