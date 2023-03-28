Close
LOCAL NEWS

Marysville Police find ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Tic Tac container

Mar 28, 2023, 3:57 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm
rainbow fentanyl...
During a recent arrest of a man who is suspected of selling drugs, Marysville police officers found he was carrying a Fruit Adventure Tic Tac container full of fentanyl pills. (Photo courtesy of the Marysville Police Department)
(Photo courtesy of the Marysville Police Department)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Beware of brightly-colored pills that look good enough to eat, as they could be extremely lethal drugs.

During a recent arrest of a man who is suspected of selling drugs, Marysville Police officers found he was carrying a Fruit Adventure Tic Tac container full of little tablets in every color of the rainbow. However, the tablets were not cherry- and mango-flavored candy.

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

“Inside of that container were exactly 189 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills,” said Marysville Police Officer TJ San Miguel.

On close inspection, a person can see the counterfeit “M30” stamp on the pill — which in itself is a disguise as prescription oxycodone pills.

But at first glance, the pills look like candy — exactly why police were afraid that kids might come into contact with them.

“It’s really the color and how these things present that caused that concern, that they could be targeted more toward children to young adults,” San Miguel said.

That was especially a worry because police believe the man arrested was selling the pills to members of the community.

Investigation leads to 27 indictments in West Coast fentanyl drug bust

“It was clear, based off of a couple of things, that he wasn’t just a user — he was also clearly selling these things and some other drugs,” San Miguel said. “We found 28 grams of methamphetamine on him also.”

A single pill laced with fentanyl can be enough to kill a person. Marysville Police arrested seven other people in Friday’s drug sweep and seized a car.

Marysville Police find ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Tic Tac container