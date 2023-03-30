Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

The no fuss guide to getting to Mariners Opening Day

Mar 30, 2023, 5:03 AM
Mariners Opening Day T-Mobile Park Traffic...
(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

It’s here, opening Day for one of the most anticipated Mariners’ seasons in decades. What’s your plan for getting to the ballpark?

It’s been a while since 48,000 people have descended into the stadium district on a weeknight. You just won’t be able to drive up and park like you used to.  My first piece of advice would be to get there super early. Earlier than you normally might. Enjoy the vibe of opening day and share the time with the rest of the fans.

More Chokepoints: 6 months in, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm sits down with Sully

The simplest way to get to the ballpark is by light rail, and I recommend parking at one of the ends, either Angle Lake or Northgate, and taking it in from there. That’s the same recommendation from Mariam Ali of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT.)

“You can either take the King County Metro bus, take the light rail, or carpool if needed,” Ali said. “We also have Bike Share, scooter shares, the water taxi.  There are so many different types of modes to kind of get to the stadium.”

But let’s be real. Getting to T-Mobile by car is most people’s go-to. Ali said you should check the city’s traffic map for the current conditions.

“You can check current traffic conditions on one of our over 200 traffic cameras as well as get alerts about construction and other incidents impacting traffic,” Ali said.

Whether you’re headed to the game or not, drivers also need to be aware of a lot more foot traffic all over downtown and SoDo.

“There’s going to be a ton of pedestrians, people walking, biking, rolling,” Ali said. “Please drive safely, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and don’t get distracted being on your cell phone. Drive safely so people can get to their destination with ease.”

You need to watch for sudden street closures as Seattle Police manage the flow into and out of the stadium districts. Roads in the area that don’t normally have a lot of traffic will be busy.

We noticed this a lot in the State Route 99 tunnel, where the route out of the tunnel into SODO can run into temporary blockages to ease traffic. SDOT will be watching and tweaking the signal timing in real time to help as well.

“We monitor what is going on in the area, and yes, we do control the traffic signals to make sure traffic is flowing before or after the game,” Ali said.

And above all else, manage your expectations.

It is going to be slow. You know that. People are going to cut you off. Pedestrians are going to cross illegally. Don’t assume intent. It’s not worth getting upset over. Don’t ruin a great opening day by getting in a bad mood.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Julie Timm...
Chris Sullivan

6 months in, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm sits down with Sully

Julie Timm is passionate about transit. She is thoughtful. She took the time to answer all my questions during a sit-down interview.
2 days ago
ferries...
Chris Sullivan

Lawmakers taking hard look at where ferries are built

Lawmakers have a tough decision to make on the ferry service. Do they abandon environmental and wage goals to get new ferries built faster and cheaper?
8 days ago
Hood Canal Bridge...
Chris Sullivan

100+ mile Hood Canal Bridge detour will mess with summer weekends

A 100-mile detour is what drivers will face this summer if their plans take them across the Hood Canal Bridge.
9 days ago
homeless encampment...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT’s homeless initiative showing some early signs of success

I think we all realize just how tough it is to clear homeless camps from the freeway, and only kicking people out doesn't work.
14 days ago
520...
Chris Sullivan

SR-520 drivers won’t be getting a lane back for another year

This is not the news westbound State Route 520 drivers want to hear, they will not be getting their second lane back to Interstate 5 any time soon.
16 days ago
Seattle construction...
Chris Sullivan

Construction season is year-round across the Pacific Northwest

There is no such thing as construction season. There is so much work to do around the state that those orange cones are going to be with us year-round.
23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
The no fuss guide to getting to Mariners Opening Day