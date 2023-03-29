Thieves drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a call that three men had broken into a cannabis dispensary in Fremont after driving their car into the storefront.

Officers from the North Precinct responded to the 300 block of N 36th Street in Fremont to find a car smashed through the gate in front of the store.

The car was used to ram the front of the store, and when police arrived, they found significant damage to the front of the business and an unoccupied black Kia sedan outside.

No one was found inside the store.

Officers then contacted the registered owner of the Kia, who said their car was stolen overnight from their residence nearby.

Based on witness information and evidence at the scene, the suspects left northbound in another black sedan.

The value of the product stolen from the store has yet to be determined, as of this reporting. No arrests have been made.

Seattle Police detectives arrested a man at a North Beacon Hill house last Thursday following a lengthy organized retail theft investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

A detective with SPD’s Investigative Support Unit, in collaboration with HSI, developed probable cause to arrest a suspect who had been knowingly purchasing stolen items, then selling the merchandise from a Rainier Valley business.

SPD detectives and SPD Community Response Group officers, along with agents from HSI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, served search warrants Thursday morning at two locations: A residence in the 1500 block of 17th Avenue S and a business in the 7300 block of Rainier Avenue S.

Approximately 3,000 items of suspected stolen retail merchandise – including over-the-counter drugs, health, and beauty products, cleaning products, alcohol, small electronics, and clothing – were recovered.

The suspect, a 55-year-old man, was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail for trafficking in stolen property.

A man was arrested in Pierce County after ramming patrol cars in a stolen truck and attempting to run away, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 11:43 a.m. on March 14, a sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department noticed a pickup truck parked in front of a home in Parkland, a “nuisance property” known for several drive-by shootings and the recovery location of several stolen vehicles.

As the sergeant discovered the truck had been stolen in Edgewood by gunpoint on March 2, deputies kept an eye on the truck, eventually seeing a man get into it and drive away.

As deputies moved in to make an arrest, the man rammed two patrol cars, then jumped on a patrol car, hopping from car to car as he tried to escape.

After the short foot chase, the man was tased and taken into custody. Inside the truck, deputies found a gun.

The 33-year-old man was booked into jail on charges of assault, obstructing, and warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery.

Bail was set at $75,000.

A detective working a downtown emphasis beat arrested a man Monday evening for multiple narcotics offenses and possession of a stolen handgun.

Around 5:30 p.m., the detective, working an emphasis along the Pike and Pine corridor, observed a man enter an alley in the 300 block of Pine Street with a woman where some type of exchange occurred. A short time later, the same man was seen exchanging suspected narcotics for cash with another man who approached him on foot.

The man was taken into custody by police a block away. Officers seized the following during a search of the suspect and his belongings:

9mm semi-automatic pistol – reported stolen out of Federal Way

27.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine

6.2 grams of tar heroin

3.7 grams of suspected fentanyl powder

6.1 grams of suspected fentanyl pills

7 grams of suspected marijuana

Loaded magazine

$657 cash

Digital scale with paraphernalia and packaging materials