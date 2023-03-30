Rare vintage car worth $90,000 stolen in Gig Harbor

A rare 1929 Hudson Super Six was stolen in Gig Harbor as state-wide car thefts continue to escalate.

“This car was stolen out a garage of a friend’s house, if seen please call 911 or message me,” a member of PNW Stolen Cars‘ Facebook page posted online. “Also an old camper like 91 Chevy van out of Gig Harbor area.”

Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops

The name Super Six comes from the Hudson’s six-cylinder engine, which was always a step above the industry standard when these cars were in regular circulation. The car was eventually replaced by a third-generation model in 1933.

The average price of a second-generation Hudson Super Six is approximately $90,811, according to Classic Cars.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November 2022. Last month, PSATTF reported there was an average of 81 vehicles reported stolen daily in King and Pierce counties combined.

Car thefts in Washington have increased by 50% since a new state law limiting police pursuits took effect at the end of July 2021, according to Steve Strachan, the executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Dramatic rise in car thefts blamed on new Washington state law

“From around 2,000 to 2,500 stolen vehicles per month, we’re now well over 3,000 and 3,500,” he said.