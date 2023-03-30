Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Rare vintage car worth $90,000 stolen in Gig Harbor

Mar 30, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:57 am
(Photo courtesy of PNW Stolen Cars) (Photo courtesy of PNW Stolen Cars) (Photo courtesy of PNW Stolen Cars)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A rare 1929 Hudson Super Six was stolen in Gig Harbor as state-wide car thefts continue to escalate.

“This car was stolen out a garage of a friend’s house, if seen please call 911 or message me,” a member of PNW Stolen Cars‘ Facebook page posted online. “Also an old camper like 91 Chevy van out of Gig Harbor area.”

Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops

The name Super Six comes from the Hudson’s six-cylinder engine, which was always a step above the industry standard when these cars were in regular circulation. The car was eventually replaced by a third-generation model in 1933.

The average price of a second-generation Hudson Super Six is approximately $90,811, according to Classic Cars.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November 2022. Last month, PSATTF reported there was an average of 81 vehicles reported stolen daily in King and Pierce counties combined.

Car thefts in Washington have increased by 50% since a new state law limiting police pursuits took effect at the end of July 2021, according to Steve Strachan, the executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Dramatic rise in car thefts blamed on new Washington state law

“From around 2,000 to 2,500 stolen vehicles per month, we’re now well over 3,000 and 3,500,” he said.

Local News

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
15 hours ago
missing child...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police look for missing 8-year-old child last seen in Ravenna

Seattle police have an alert out in hopes of finding an 8-year-old who has been missing since about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
15 hours ago
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...
Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]
15 hours ago
capital gains tax budgets...
L.B. Gilbert

McKenna: ‘Courts are not supposed to be policymaking’ in capital gains tax

"Voters of the state have voted no less than 10 times against a progressive income tax, we ought to respect the voter's wishes."
15 hours ago
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
L.B. Gilbert

Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man was recently released from prison.
15 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Beloved orca will return to Seattle after performing for 50 years

Tokitae was only a few years old when she was captured in the Puget Sound more than 50 years ago when she was shipped to Miami.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Rare vintage car worth $90,000 stolen in Gig Harbor