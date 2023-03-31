Close
LOCAL NEWS

Weekend Traffic: Daffodil Parade, Monster Jam to cause slowdowns

Mar 31, 2023, 2:50 PM
road closures...
The 90th annual Daffodil Festival Parade is Saturday, featuring marching bands, cheerful clowns, floats, and of course, an orchestra of bright yellow daffodils. (Photo courtesy of The Daffodil Parade)
(Photo courtesy of The Daffodil Parade)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Daffodil Parade

The 90th annual Daffodil Festival Parade is Saturday, featuring marching bands, cheerful clowns, floats, and of course, an orchestra of bright yellow daffodils.

The festival starts in Tacoma at 10:15 a.m., and from there, marches off to Puyallup at 12:45 p.m., Sumner at 2:30 p.m., and Orting at 5 p.m. Drivers will have to navigate a number of road closures along the many parade routes for most of Saturday.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival opens its fields in Mount Vernon on Saturday. This month-long event brings in visitors from around the world, and this year, features the debut of the “Ethan’s Smile” tulip in honor of a former employee who was one of four students murdered last fall at the University of Idaho.

“The Ethan’s Smile tulip bulb mix is our tribute to the legacy of light and goodness of our friend and teammate Ethan Chapin,” the festival wrote on its website. “All proceeds of this mix support the planting of Ethan’s Smile gardens at the University of Idaho and in Mount Vernon and are donated to causes in memoriam of Ethan.”

The festival also features Night Bloom, a laser light show with tulips mingling from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires before the weekend

Mill Town Marathon

The Mill Town Marathon, formerly the Everett Half and Heroes Half, starts and finishes at Marina Park.

Beginning at 7 a.m., all northbound lanes and one southbound lane will close across the 529 bridge. This includes the ramps along the route with all lanes back open Sunday at 12 p.m.

The marathon races along the Everett waterfront and over the 529 bridge into Marysville before bringing it back for a ‘glory lap’ around the park. As is tradition, the marathon encourages all active-duty military and veterans to register at a discounted military rate.

Multiple exit ramps closed on SR-520

This weekend, the exit ramps to Montlake Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard will close from westbound SR-520, as well as the bike path across the bridge.

The highway will remain open for vehicle traffic, with all lanes reopening Monday at 5 a.m.

Seattle sports in full swing

Fann: 6 takeaways from Mariners’ thrilling opening day win over Cleveland

Saturday, Seattle plays host to three big sporting events.

Monster Jam at Lumen Field, featuring the all-new 2023 debut truck ThundeROARus, starts at 7 p.m., with early entry beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, The Seattle Kraken host the LA Kings at Climate Pledge Arena Saturday while, concurrently, the undefeated Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians for the final game of its opening three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

