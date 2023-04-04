Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

The Washington State Patrol is active and monitoring important locations around the state, including the capitol in Olympia, in anticipation of any civil unrest following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City.

WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio everything right now is “calm” as they continue to monitor intel.

WSP prepares for any Trump-related unrest at WA State Capitol

“We continue to monitor available intel sources and have yet to see any planned events or indications of possible challenges. We have no current protests on the [capitol] campus, and hopefully, we will see another peaceful day and enjoy normal operations. We hope the current calm becomes the new standard in these matters and encourage the public to trust in our courts to navigate the many sensitive issues before them with truth, justice, and wisdom,” Loftis said.

So far, the WSP does not expect a copycat of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Campus. However, the agency, which provides law enforcement and security for the campus, is preparing for the worst.

The WSP, the FBI, and numerous local agencies are watching social media and other websites closely to see if groups that have caused trouble in the past are planning any demonstrations.

While harming people or property, making threats, and disrupting the peace will not be permitted, Loftis encourages people to exercise their Constitutional rights and make their opinions on the Trump indictment known in a non-violent way.

Trump is expected to enter a “not guilty” plea to about 30 charges that will be revealed to the public from sealed documents upon his arraignment.

The charges are from an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and involve “hush money” payments to women who claim to have had affairs with the former president. The president has denied these claims.

Protestors on both sides of the issue currently are rallying outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump’s arrival. Trump is expected to appear before a judge at 2:15 p.m. ET.

“Everybody is welcome to come and say their piece. You’re welcome to come and be as passionate about your point of view as you wish to be,” he said. “But you are not welcome to come and harm other people, you are not welcome to come and harm property, you are not welcome to come and interfere with the processes of government.”