Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

Apr 4, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:44 am
unrest...
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are kept apart outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol is active and monitoring important locations around the state, including the capitol in Olympia, in anticipation of any civil unrest following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York City.

WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio everything right now is “calm” as they continue to monitor intel.

WSP prepares for any Trump-related unrest at WA State Capitol

“We continue to monitor available intel sources and have yet to see any planned events or indications of possible challenges. We have no current protests on the [capitol] campus, and hopefully, we will see another peaceful day and enjoy normal operations. We hope the current calm becomes the new standard in these matters and encourage the public to trust in our courts to navigate the many sensitive issues before them with truth, justice, and wisdom,” Loftis said.

So far, the WSP does not expect a copycat of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Campus. However, the agency, which provides law enforcement and security for the campus, is preparing for the worst.

The WSP, the FBI, and numerous local agencies are watching social media and other websites closely to see if groups that have caused trouble in the past are planning any demonstrations.

While harming people or property, making threats, and disrupting the peace will not be permitted, Loftis encourages people to exercise their Constitutional rights and make their opinions on the Trump indictment known in a non-violent way.

Trump is expected to enter a “not guilty” plea to about 30 charges that will be revealed to the public from sealed documents upon his arraignment.

The charges are from an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and involve “hush money” payments to women who claim to have had affairs with the former president. The president has denied these claims.

Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender

Protestors on both sides of the issue currently are rallying outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump’s arrival. Trump is expected to appear before a judge at 2:15 p.m. ET.

“Everybody is welcome to come and say their piece. You’re welcome to come and be as passionate about your point of view as you wish to be,” he said. “But you are not welcome to come and harm other people, you are not welcome to come and harm property, you are not welcome to come and interfere with the processes of government.”

Local News

jayapal corporate...
L.B. Gilbert

Jayapal introduces constitutional amendment to curtail corporate power

Jayapal has introduced a Constitutional amendment that would reverse the "Citizens United" decision and ends unlimited corporate donations to politicians.
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Frustrations mount after Burien homeless camp relocates a block away from first location

Frustrations are mounting after some people who were living at a homeless encampment that had just been cleared outside Burien’s City Hall and Library
11 hours ago
cadf...
Frank Sumrall

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

The lawsuit claims OFM failed to provide public records in connection with the governor’s “secret negotiations" with public sector employee unions.
11 hours ago
whale...
Lisa Brooks

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington. The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Community outraged over murder of Central District activist

A community is outraged after a young activist was killed and his 9-year-old nephew injured in an apparent act of road rage on Seattle’s Capitol Hill.
11 hours ago
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022. The cost o...
Associated Press

US rent growth easing, but remains a burden for many tenants

The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender