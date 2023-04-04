Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender

You have to admit –the timing is genius. Later today, former President Donald Trump will walk up the steps of the Manhattan Courthouse in a spectacle never before seen.

Here we are, just a few days from Easter, and the most famous political figure in this land of Milk and Honey, a man strongly supported by his followers for breaking the rules and who had predicted his own arrest, rides into the big city to unapologetically to surrender himself to the authorities – authorities who he considers corrupt – on charges that he believes are baseless.

As Rolling Stone describes it, it’s a Jesus Christ thing.

I actually found that a little insulting, considering this has nothing to do with the Kingdom of God and sticking up for the poor but with a sleepover at Lake Tahoe.

However, according to their source, this is exactly how Trump wanted it. Rolling Stone reports that he was offered a chance to do the whole thing privately over Zoom, but he refused.

He didn’t want to do it remotely, he didn’t want to do it at night, he didn’t want to use the underground tunnels, he wanted to get out of the car and walk up the stairs.

And it makes complete sense.

He already knows he’s going to be in the history books, but that’s not good enough. Every president gets himself into the history books!

He is Donald J. Trump.

He wants to get himself in the Bible.

Two thousand years from now, this day will be known as Good Tuesday.

I’m a little surprised he didn’t hold out for Friday – but then again, he hates to share the spotlight.

