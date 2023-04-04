Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender

Apr 4, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 9:24 am
trump...
(Photo by Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

You have to admit –the timing is genius. Later today, former President Donald Trump will walk up the steps of the Manhattan Courthouse in a spectacle never before seen.

Here we are, just a few days from Easter, and the most famous political figure in this land of Milk and Honey, a man strongly supported by his followers for breaking the rules and who had predicted his own arrest, rides into the big city to unapologetically to surrender himself to the authorities – authorities who he considers corrupt – on charges that he believes are baseless.

More from Dave Ross: The real reason why Donald Trump is fighting indictment

As Rolling Stone describes it, it’s a Jesus Christ thing.

I actually found that a little insulting, considering this has nothing to do with the Kingdom of God and sticking up for the poor but with a sleepover at Lake Tahoe.

However, according to their source, this is exactly how Trump wanted it. Rolling Stone reports that he was offered a chance to do the whole thing privately over Zoom, but he refused.

He didn’t want to do it remotely, he didn’t want to do it at night, he didn’t want to use the underground tunnels, he wanted to get out of the car and walk up the stairs.

And it makes complete sense.

He already knows he’s going to be in the history books, but that’s not good enough. Every president gets himself into the history books!

He is Donald J. Trump.

He wants to get himself in the Bible.

Two thousand years from now, this day will be known as Good Tuesday.

I’m a little surprised he didn’t hold out for Friday – but then again, he hates to share the spotlight.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

indictment...
Dave Ross

Ross: The real reason why Donald Trump is fighting indictment

I have a theory. I think the reason that he has a problem with this indictment is that it’s not big enough. It's old news.
1 day ago
trump...
Dave Ross

Ross: Trump’s post-indictment popularity shows character no longer counts

It finally happened – not only was Donald Trump indicted, he was very indicted, in hindsight, none of it was necessary.
4 days ago
pro-life...
Dave Ross

Ross: Where are all the pro-life activists trying to stop school shootings?

There is one group that has been silent in all this, the pro-life activists who pushed to overturn Roe v Wade.
5 days ago
Nashville shooting...
Dave Ross

Ross: After the Nashville shooting, is this finally enough?

This is another case where all the guns were legally purchased. Yet gun sellers can legally refuse to sell. So where’s the no-buy list?
6 days ago
wealthy...
Dave Ross

Ross: We need to trick the wealthy into wanting to pay the capital gains tax

As the reality of the capital gains tax sets in, we’re seeing pushback from the wealthy. So, I proposed that idea to our 'tax whisperer.'
7 days ago
yacht...
Dave Ross

Ross: Oh no, the capital gains tax could downgrade my yacht purchase

It’s humiliating! I’d have to settle for the Majesty 100 yacht. Now instead of 180 feet, I have to shoehorn my guests into 100 feet?
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender