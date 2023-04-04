Free health care clinic to aid Washingtonians who can’t afford healthcare

In an effort to help patients who need basic healthcare and can’t afford it, Seattle/King County clinic will open its doors to the public from April 27-April 30 for free medical care.

According to event organizers, no advance registration is needed, but you do need a ticket which you can grab at the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

This is a first-come, first-served event with free parking at the Mercer Street Garage.

It’s suggested that you bring a snack, wear comfortable shoes and clothes, and bring any medications you take.

Unfortunately, vision and dental care can’t be done on the same day, so you will need to return. Also, event coordinators said if you feel sick, please do not attend. The event is for preventative care and regular check-ups.

Here are some of the free services available:

Dental: teeth cleaning, fillings, x-rays, extractions Vision: screenings, eye exams, prescription eyeglasses. (Please bring your current glasses) Medical: Physical exams, x-rays, ultrasounds, select labs, immunizations, mammograms, and more.

Social workers and interpreters will be on-site to help with any additional questions or issues.

