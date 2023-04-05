Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘Current calm’ after Trump arraignment could be ‘new standard’ of politics

Apr 5, 2023, 7:16 AM
capitol campus calm...
WSP providing security presence in Olympia (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Fears of unrest in Olympia following former president Donald Trump’s arraignment did not come to pass.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in the indictment unveiled in Manhattan on Tuesday. It may only be the first of multiple indictments to come for Trump, who faces additional probes by the Department of Justice and in Georgia.

Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

The indictment—and Tuesday’s arraignment— brought back memories for local law enforcement of Jan. 6, 2021; the day that close to 100 armed protesters broke through a fence and spilled onto the grounds surrounding the governor’s mansion.

While it never escalated to the level of the violent attack that same day on the U.S. Capitol, armed protesters stood outside the doors of the mansion where Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife reside, shouting at the handful of law enforcement officers stationed there.

Because of that, Washington State Patrol increased security patrols Tuesday in anticipation of any unrest. But none came to pass.

WSP communications director Chris Loftis says there were no protests or disruptions on the state capitol grounds—and business continued as usual throughout the day.

Loftis told KIRO Newsradio, “We hope the current calm becomes the new standard in these matters and encourage the public to trust in our courts to navigate the many sensitive issues before them with truth, justice and wisdom.”

Loftis says people demonstrate at the state capitol nearly every day and are welcome to do so as long as it remains peaceful.

“[We know] things associated with the former president might elicit a passionate response in members of the public,” he acknowledges. “We hope that as this matter goes forward we will continue to see the same sort of calm response.”

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Burglars targeting Asian business owners at their private homes

An alert to Asian business owners. Surveillance video shows a gang of burglars targeting them at their personal homes.
10 hours ago
(AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)...
Associated Press

Idaho governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for youth

Idaho's governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.
10 hours ago
artsfund...
Lisa Brooks

More than 600 artistic organizations receive donation from ArtsFund

More than 670 arts and culture organizations across Washington have been named as recipients of funding from ArtsFund
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Shoreline School District considers cuts to address budget shortfall

Yet another western Washington school district is facing budget cuts in the coming year. The Shoreline School District is looking at possible cuts
10 hours ago
whale...
Lisa Brooks

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington. The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island
10 hours ago
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami S...
Associated Press

Caregivers: Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky

A plan announced last week to return Lolita, a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
‘Current calm’ after Trump arraignment could be ‘new standard’ of politics