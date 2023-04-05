‘Current calm’ after Trump arraignment could be ‘new standard’ of politics

Fears of unrest in Olympia following former president Donald Trump’s arraignment did not come to pass.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in the indictment unveiled in Manhattan on Tuesday. It may only be the first of multiple indictments to come for Trump, who faces additional probes by the Department of Justice and in Georgia.

Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

The indictment—and Tuesday’s arraignment— brought back memories for local law enforcement of Jan. 6, 2021; the day that close to 100 armed protesters broke through a fence and spilled onto the grounds surrounding the governor’s mansion.

While it never escalated to the level of the violent attack that same day on the U.S. Capitol, armed protesters stood outside the doors of the mansion where Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife reside, shouting at the handful of law enforcement officers stationed there.

Because of that, Washington State Patrol increased security patrols Tuesday in anticipation of any unrest. But none came to pass.

WSP communications director Chris Loftis says there were no protests or disruptions on the state capitol grounds—and business continued as usual throughout the day.

Loftis told KIRO Newsradio, “We hope the current calm becomes the new standard in these matters and encourage the public to trust in our courts to navigate the many sensitive issues before them with truth, justice and wisdom.”

Loftis says people demonstrate at the state capitol nearly every day and are welcome to do so as long as it remains peaceful.

“[We know] things associated with the former president might elicit a passionate response in members of the public,” he acknowledges. “We hope that as this matter goes forward we will continue to see the same sort of calm response.”