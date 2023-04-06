Woman’s disappearance from Mariners game is ‘way out of the ordinary’

A search is underway for a 58-year-old woman who’s been missing since going on a date at a Mariners game last Friday.

Seattle police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen at a Mariners game Friday, March 31, at T-Mobile Park.

She was last seen with the man in the photo above. Seattle Police have already identified the man and interviewed him in this case.

Martinez-Cosman has not been in contact with her family since the game, leading the police to declare this a missing persons case.

Her brother, Ricardo, tells KIRO Newsradio she met the man just a couple of weeks ago and sent the photo as a selfie to friends and family. It was the last anyone heard from her.

Liz Latham, a friend who met Martinez-Cosman through their Buddhist group, says that this disappearance is out of the ordinary for her. Martinez-Cosman also lives and cares for her adult son with special needs, who she checks up with regularly.

“It’s way out of the ordinary. She’s so in touch with her family, families, really everything important to her,” Latham said. “Leticia has a son, Patrick, who requires special attention. He’s neurodivergent, and he has special needs. So she is in touch with her son 24/7, always checking on him, and he lives with her, and she had been saving for years to try to get a bigger house for the two of them.”

Martinez-Cosman is a 58-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Martinez-Cosman is approximately 5’9” inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.