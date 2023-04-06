Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game

Apr 6, 2023, 7:52 AM | Updated: 7:52 am
Martinez-Cosman on the left with man last seen with (Photo from Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A search is underway for a 58-year-old woman who’s been missing since going on a date to a Mariner’s Game last week.

Seattle police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen at a Mariners game Friday, March 31, at T-Mobile Park.

1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash into Auburn home

Martinez-Cosman has not been in contact with her family since the game, leading the police to declare this a missing persons case.

Martinez-Cosman is a 58-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Martinez-Cosman is approximately 5’9” inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was last seen with the man in the photo above. Seattle Police have already identified the man and interviewed him in this case.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Local News

lake...
Lisa Brooks

Attempted rescue on Fivemile Lake in Auburn leads to 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Tragedy struck Auburn’s Fivemile Lake Wednesday evening when two men were stranded in the water leading to dire consequences. King County Sheriff’s Sgt. M. Corbett Ford says they got an initial call just after 5 p.m., saying that there were two men in Fivemile Lake. Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped A […]
8 hours ago
charged...
Associated Press

Harassment case dropped after judge finds no probable cause

Prosecutors in Washington state have dropped a long-running harassment case against a man who had been accused of making threats to kill four women and a judge involved in a prior cyberstalking case against him.
8 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Activists rally in Seattle for end to large-scale fish farming operations

Activists organized Wednesday to call for a stop to large-scale aquaculture developments that carry out breeding, raising, and harvesting of fish
8 hours ago
Feet...
Micki Gamez

Sixth graders selling feet pictures online to strangers, parents unaware

According to Detective James, the pictures of feet are often used for the sexual gratification of the buyers.
1 day ago
gun violence...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence

Students Demand Action said students walked out of more than 100 schools across the country.
1 day ago
encampment fire...
Frank Sumrall

SFD on pace to respond to more than 1,000 encampment fires in 2023

This brings the total to 261 in just over three months, on pace to shatter the amount of recorded encampment fires within a single year.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game