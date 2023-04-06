Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game

A search is underway for a 58-year-old woman who’s been missing since going on a date to a Mariner’s Game last week.

Seattle police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen at a Mariners game Friday, March 31, at T-Mobile Park.

Martinez-Cosman has not been in contact with her family since the game, leading the police to declare this a missing persons case.

Martinez-Cosman is a 58-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Martinez-Cosman is approximately 5’9” inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was last seen with the man in the photo above. Seattle Police have already identified the man and interviewed him in this case.

If you have any information that could lead to the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.