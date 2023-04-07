Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

If you are seeing more cyclists, runners, walkers, and bicyclists outside, it’s because spring is finally here, and people are going outside any chance they can get to soak up the sun. And because more people are taking advantage of the weather, it also means drivers have to be more vigilant while driving.

While driving to work in the morning, I have experienced a few near misses with cyclists and runners in Madrona and Montlake. Luckily, I drive 20 mph (it’s plenty) and saw them before they saw me, and I stopped in the nick of time before anyone was hurt.

While bicycle accidents are down, fatalities remain high

It’s scary to think, who else is experiencing these near misses? It begs me to ask: do drivers know Washington state laws when it pertains to pedestrians, cyclists, roundabouts, school buses, cell phone use, and more?

One Seattle neighborhood that sees a lot of foot traffic is District 2, which includes Rainier Beach, Columbia City, the Chinatown-International District, and Beacon Hill. According to Washington State Department of Transpotation data there were 139 total crashes on Rainier Avenue South and 17 pedestrian crashes in 2022, which begs the question: Is Seattle’s Vision Zero (VZ) working?

In order for VZ to be successful, drivers have to know and understand basic Washington state driving laws. People who move to Washington and apply for a driver’s license don’t need to take the written or driver’s exam to attain a Washington driver’s license. And once you turn 18, you can forgo any type of driver’s education to begin driving legally. Could that be the reason why collisions are up?

The KIRO Newsradio Traffic department put together a quick 13-question driving test to see how well your skills are when it comes to traffic safety.

Suffice it to say Micki, Sully, and Nate all passed with flying colors. Will you?

