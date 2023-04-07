Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

City of Everett pays $500K settlement over bikini barista ordinance

Apr 7, 2023, 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

bikini barista...

(File, Associated Press)

(File, Associated Press)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Everett is paying out $500,000 to a former bikini barista stand owner and its employees after a U.S. district court ruled that a 2017 city ordinance unfairly targeted women.

The owner of a chain of coffee stands called Hillbilly Hotties sued the city, claiming its dress code infringed on their First Amendment rights–and a U.S. District Court judge agreed.

A return to bikini-clad baristas in Everett, judge rules

The city argued that the ordinance was passed to prevent the “proliferation of crimes of a sexual nature occurring at bikini barista stands throughout the city.”

A U.S. District Court judge found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated the Equal Protection clauses of the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The Court found that the ordinance was, at least in part, shaped by a gender-based discriminatory purpose.

It is difficult to imagine, the court wrote, how the ordinance would be equally applied to men and women in practice because it prohibits clothing “typically worn by women rather than men,” including midriff and scoop-back shirts, as well as bikinis.

Bikini baristas were “clearly” a target of the ordinance, the court also ruled, adding that the profession is comprised of a workforce that is almost entirely women.

Everett has now agreed to align its dress code with existing standards, meaning bikini baristas will no longer be required to wear a tank top and shorts.

Under the agreement, stand owners will be required to post information to employees on how to seek help if they are being trafficked or exploited.

The Everett City Council unanimously approved a $500,000 settlement Thursday. Bikini barista stands will still be allowed to operate under probationary licenses, which will allow the city to crack down on stands if they exhibit evidence of lewd behavior.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Barkery hosting dog ‘Easter B’egg hunt’

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for humans. An egg hunt for your furry friend is being held this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Magnuson Park!

12 hours ago

tuberculosis vaccine...

L.B. Gilbert

Woman with tuberculosis ignores isolation order, takes bus to casino

A judge ordered law enforcers to arrest a Pierce County woman if she does not start tuberculosis treatment — or prove she is not contagious.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bipartisan anti-doxing bill passes state Senate

A bipartisan bill to stop doxing in Washington passed the state Senate on Thursday in what Washington House Democrats called “a significant first step in combating the rise of hate-based incidents throughout the state.”

12 hours ago

ferries baby...

Lisa Brooks

Baby born in holding lanes waiting for Bainbridge Island ferry

Parents-to-be were waiting in the Bainbridge Ferry Terminal's holding lanes, but the baby couldn't wait for the boat.

12 hours ago

weekend traffic...

Micki Gamez

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

The KIRO Newsradio Traffic department put together a quick 10-question driving test to see how well your skills are when it comes to traffic safety.

12 hours ago

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Proposed assault weapons ban a point of tension for Lynnwood City Council

As the impact of Nashville’s school shooting continues to be felt across the country, a Lynnwood city councilmember is throwing his support behind a proposed state ban on assault weapons.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

City of Everett pays $500K settlement over bikini barista ordinance