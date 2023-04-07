Close
JOHN CURLEY AND SHARI ELLIKER

John Curley attempts to solve, recreate Texas shopping cart ghost story

Apr 7, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

John Curley and Shari Elliker's Profile Picture

BY


Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 3pm - 7pm

A Texas man claimed a “little ghost boy” pushed a shopping cart into his $25,000 car, causing some damage.

Coby Todd is a 21-year-old from Pottsboro, Texas, who reportedly went ghost hunting in a nearby town, according to Fox News. The following day, as he was leaving work at a local supermarket outside Dallas, a shopping cart flew into his car. Todd claimed it was a ghost.

“I thought someone had tossed it at me, but when I got out, there was no one there, so I went inside to get the video footage,” he said, according to Fox News.

John Curley, co-host of The John and Shari Show on KIRO Newsradio, does his best to recreate the moment while sharing a ghost story of his own.

“I have a feeling I have someone watching over me,” Curley said.

Watch the rest of the show’s breakdown on the supernatural case below.

