John Curley attempts to solve, recreate Texas shopping cart ghost story

A Texas man claimed a “little ghost boy” pushed a shopping cart into his $25,000 car, causing some damage.

Coby Todd is a 21-year-old from Pottsboro, Texas, who reportedly went ghost hunting in a nearby town, according to Fox News. The following day, as he was leaving work at a local supermarket outside Dallas, a shopping cart flew into his car. Todd claimed it was a ghost.

“I thought someone had tossed it at me, but when I got out, there was no one there, so I went inside to get the video footage,” he said, according to Fox News.

John Curley, co-host of The John and Shari Show on KIRO Newsradio, does his best to recreate the moment while sharing a ghost story of his own.

“I have a feeling I have someone watching over me,” Curley said.

Watch the rest of the show’s breakdown on the supernatural case below.

