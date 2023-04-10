Close
Thurston County residents say ‘cell desert’ is putting their lives at risk

Apr 10, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:39 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Residents of a Thurston County community south of Yelm say they live in a cell phone desert and it is putting their lives at risk.

The Clearwood Community is some eight-and-a-half miles from the nearest cell phone tower in the city of Yelm. But its reach is not far enough to provide reliable service for hundreds of residents.

Residents say that means they can’t even call 911 unless they are near the tower.

Unless residents have internet service, they struggle to get calls in and out.

“When there’s no power and your internet goes out, that’s it,” said Melissa Godoy, Yelm SE Cell Tower Facebook group founder. “You’re just in a dead zone. You’re a sitting duck and anything could happen.”

Godoy has worried that their spotty cell service could someday have devastating consequences since her military family moved to the picturesque Clearwood Community.

It’s a cell phone desert, she says.

“And I know that affects you know our first responders, like our firefighters, the paramedics, EMTs,” said Godoy.

A woman was driving southbound on Bald Hill Road Southeast around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Thurston County Sheriff’s investigators say she rounded the curve and crossed the center line, driving right into the path of a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer. She struck the trailer and died on the scene.

Godoy says those who witnessed the accident had to drive to the nearest fire station for help.

“It says SOS only,” said Godoy. “That means I might be able to call for help. That’s it.”

About 16 years ago, the Clearwood Community tried to get a cell phone tower, citing the same concerns. But that effort died and no tower was ever built.

Godoy says a lack of a cell tower is putting her and hundreds of her neighbors in danger.

“This is a public safety issue,” Godoy insists. “This is a livelihood issue. We want a tower. We want a tower, please.”

Godoy says she and her group are bombarding city and county officials with messages, trying to persuade them to work to get a cell phone tower.

