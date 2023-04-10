Ross: Lynnwood councilmember vows to ‘stop the dithering’ on gun control

Today’s guest commentary is from Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst, who says a commentary he heard last week inspired him to write a resolution that will come to a vote tonight.

On March 27, a killer armed with two assault rifles went into Nashville’s Covenant School and gunned down three children and three adults.

When I heard the news flash, all too familiar feelings of anger and despair took over. Memories followed of Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Uvalde, a list that goes on and on.

I watched as students, parents, and teachers pleaded for the end of violence in our schools.

Later that week, in my morning devotions, the central theme was what can I do to make a difference to those around me, and then that morning, I listened to Dave Ross’s commentary called No More Dithering.

In a plea for action by Congress, Dave called out elected officials, specifically those who believe in God, prayer, and the sanctity of life, to stop dithering, to stop offering just thoughts and prayers and do something.

That same day, I learned that the Washington State Legislature was again deliberating on a bill to ban assault weapons, House Bill 1240.

As a Lynnwood City Councilmember, my response to Dave Ross’ admonition against dithering was to write a resolution in support of that bill, and tonight I’ll ask the City Council to approve that resolution.

Some residents may ask, shouldn’t the City Council concentrate on city issues?

And yes, the council does need to focus on city policies and the challenges of housing and managing the tremendous growth that will come with the arrival of light rail and controlling the expenditures and revenues. There are times, as a council, we do concentrate on those big issues.

During the last week, as I watched the news over and over, I saw the children’s faces of terror as they ran out of the Covenant School. I watched thousands gather at the Tennessee Capitol steps to demand that something be done, and I watched a national walkout of high school students pleading for safety in their schools.

I knew we had to do something in Lynnwood.

On tonight’s city council agenda, there are only three action items. The council will approve a proclamation about Arbor Day, the council will approve a proclamation recognizing volunteers in our city, and the council will vote on a sewer Comprehensive Plan update.

There is time at tonight’s meeting to consider supporting a state ban on assault weapons.

While the state Legislature still deliberates on the assault weapon bill. We could do something, and at least in Lynnwood, we would have the opportunity to stop the dithering.

