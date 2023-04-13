Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

The majority of people failed the KIRO Traffic driving test

Apr 13, 2023, 4:56 AM | Updated: 5:34 am

driving test...

Chris Sullivan is disappointed, but not surprised, over the underwhelming results from the KIRO Newsradio Traffic driving test. (Courtesy of Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Courtesy of Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The KIRO Newsradio traffic team put together a short driving test to check your knowledge of the rules of the road last week. The results, well, were not good.

I am a little shocked by these results, but I guess I shouldn’t be, considering what I see every day on the roads.

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

To pass the written test in Washington state, you need to get 80% of the 40 questions correct. We asked 13 questions, and only 31% of the nearly 1,100 respondents passed our test.

69% failed. Let that sink in.

But I’m not here to condemn. I’m here to help educate.

Time for class.

How much room must you give a bicyclist when passing them in a car?

This is the question people missed the most. Only 42% got this one right. The answer is 3 feet. If you want to give more room, that’s fine, but the law is only 3 feet. Most wrong guesses gave bikes more room.

How long can you stay in a left turn lane before making that turn?

Only 51% got this one right.

This is a huge problem approaching intersections on busy roads where people pass all the stopped traffic to get up to a left turn light. The answer is 300 feet, and you cannot use that lane for passing.

How much space should you leave between you and the car in front of you on the freeway?

According to the driver’s manual, you should give yourself four seconds between you and the car in front. Only 56% of people got that one right. You can judge that by picking a spot that car passed and counting up to four. If you reach that spot before four seconds, you’re following too close.

Can you use a cell phone while driving?

We all know that holding our phones while driving is illegal. But 40% of test-takers didn’t realize that you can put your phone in your hand to report illegal activity. You can also use it for summoning medical or emergency help.

Are you allowed to use high beams at all times?

We get a lot of complaints about the new high intensity lights, but a lot of drivers have their high beams on all the time. It can be really dangerous. Only 63% of people got this one right. You need to turn them off within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle. That threshold is 300 feet of a vehicle in front of you.

More from Sully: Speed reduction coming for SB I-5 near Kent-Des Moines Road

I have long been a proponent of making us all take the written exam every 10 years to keep our licenses. I think this survey — though small in sample size — shows that a lot of us don’t know some very important rules of the road.

Reading over the manual might just make you a better driver.

Chokepoints

(Photo from WSDOT)...

Chris Sullivan

Speed reduction coming for SB I-5 near Kent-Des Moines Road

Another speed reduction is coming to Interstate 5, this time near the massive construction zone at Kent-Des Moines Road.

2 days ago

I-90 Traffic Mess...

Chris Sullivan

Remember WB I-90 construction backups? They’re coming back

Lane reductions on westbound Interstate 90 into Issaquah caused huge backups last year, and guess what? They're back again.

7 days ago

light rail...

Chris Sullivan

Sully’s wild Link Light Rail ride to the Mariners game, was it worth it?

Since I recommended that Mariners' fans should try the Link Light Rail to get to the games over the weekend, I figured I would take my own advice.

9 days ago

Mariners Opening Day T-Mobile Park Traffic...

Chris Sullivan

The no fuss guide to getting to Mariners Opening Day

It's here, opening Day for one of the most anticipated Mariners' seasons in decades. What's your plan for getting to the ballpark?

14 days ago

Julie Timm...

Chris Sullivan

6 months in, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm sits down with Sully

Julie Timm is passionate about transit. She is thoughtful. She took the time to answer all my questions during a sit-down interview.

16 days ago

ferries...

Chris Sullivan

Lawmakers taking hard look at where ferries are built

Lawmakers have a tough decision to make on the ferry service. Do they abandon environmental and wage goals to get new ferries built faster and cheaper?

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

The majority of people failed the KIRO Traffic driving test