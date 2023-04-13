Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Minors seeking gender-affirming treatment can shelter without parent’s knowledge if bill passes

Apr 13, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

gender-affirming care...

A transgender person holds a sign reading "Trans Folks Have Always Been Here" as LGBTQ+ activists march on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The state House of Representatives approved a bill protecting minors from being reported when seeking gender-affirming care and not wanting their parents to know about it.

Under Senate Bill 5599, children can stay at licensed youth shelters without their parent’s knowledge while seeking medical treatments like gender-transitioning services and medications.

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment, abortions on minors protected in WA

“We know that young people experiencing homelessness are exposed to dangerous and harmful outcomes. That is why we must take every step we can to ensure their safety,” Rep Marko Liias said in a prepared statement. “This legislation ensures that our trans youth have safe options and access to secure, stable shelter when they may not be welcome at home.”

According to ACLU, 452 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across 45 states, with 29 passing in 14 states — an argument used by supporters of the bill who want to counter legislation that could be potentially harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

The House’s version of the bill added one significant adjustment, requiring shelters and hosts to report a minor’s intentions to seek gender-affirming care to the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF). The department would then decide if the parents should be notified on a case-by-case basis.

The bill passed on a 57-39 vote as Republican legislators unanimously voted against the bill.

“We’re saying that the state of Washington, under this underlying policy, can take this child and not contact the parents with no signs of abuse, with no pending case of abuse, and the foster system not involved, I’m a little confused Mr. Speaker,” Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber (D-7) said in the Legislature.

Idaho Senate passes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

“Among its many flaws, the bill assumes families that don’t ‘affirm’ a child’s short-term desires are being abusive. Wrong! Sometimes love requires parents to not affirm their child’s whims. Loving parents guide their children as they grow. Sometimes that means saying ‘no,’ ” Rep. Jim Walsh (D-19) added in agreement in a press release. “During floor debate, we heard the tired old cliche that ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ That’s false. That notion has resulted in exploding crime rates, homelessness, and rising teen suicide rates in Washington. Enough. Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s upbringing―not the government.”

A provision stating the state would pay for gender-affirming care to a minor in certain circumstances was removed from the bill.

The Senate now has to approve the changes the House made.

Local News

Fentanyl...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

3 arrested in connection to fentanyl-related death of 5-year-old girl

Three individuals - including the victim's parents - were arrested after a 5-year-old Ferndale girl's death from a fentanyl overdose.

21 hours ago

airport...

Kate Stone

Search for new Washington airport location likely to start over

The commission was immediately tasked with finding a new airport solution, with Sea-Tac expected to reach capacity in 2032.

21 hours ago

drug bust...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns

Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan believes officers made a key arrest for hindering the region's ever-growing drug trafficking problem.

21 hours ago

laid off...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle-based Redfin lays off 4% of its workforce

Seattle-based Redfin laid off 201 employees on Tuesday, the third round of layoffs in the past year. That's about 4% of its workforce.

21 hours ago

assault weapon...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Customers flock to gun stores as WA assault weapons ban nears

If passed, Washington would become one of the first states in the country to implement a ban on assault weapons.

21 hours ago

Murder charge...

Kate Stone

Man charged with murder after argument near Nathan Hale HS

A 19-year-old man is now charged with murder for the shooting and killing of a 27-year-old man near Nathan Hale High School.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Minors seeking gender-affirming treatment can shelter without parent’s knowledge if bill passes