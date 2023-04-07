Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment, abortions on minors protected in WA

Apr 7, 2023, 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:30 pm

gender-affirming treatment...

Demonstrators in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments rally. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso via Getty Images)

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment and abortions, including operations on minors, will now be protected in the state of Washington once Governor Jay Inslee signs the bill after it passed through the House and Senate.

The bill, originally set to take effect 90 days after it’s signed, will now be in place immediately after the Governor signs it through an emergency clause. It passed on a 57-40 partisan vote in the House.

Bill to increase penalties against hazing passes unanimously

While the legislation does not protect illegal operations in the state, both “reproductive health-care services and gender-affirming treatment by medical providers does not constitute unprofessional conduct under the Uniform Disciplinary Act (UDA) and may not serve as the basis for professional discipline,” the legislation read.

In addition, doctors working in states where the above medical practices are barred or illegal can come to Washington state to conduct said procedures without facing discipline.

Disciplining authorities, through the Uniform Disciplinary Act, can define unauthorized practice and assigns punishments, including suspension, revocation, or restriction of an individual’s license.

The bill also excludes protections against procuring or aiding and abetting, a criminal abortion.

“The bill ensures provider protections in light of new restrictions in other states,” the staff summary of public testimony wrote in the legislation. “Providers in Washington should be able to provide legal procedures in this state without fear of disciplinary action, retribution, or criminal action. Doctors should be able to provide comprehensive care without fear.”

But a deterrent to the bill, argued by the conservative minority in the Legislature, is it fails to protect parents’ rights.

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

“Children do not have the capacity to consent to gender reassignment surgeries, and this bill increases the likelihood of damage to citizens in the name of gender transition,” the staff summary continued.

Christina Callahan of the Conservative Ladies of Washington issued the arguments against the bill.

Republicans tried to move an amendment on the Senate floor to set a minimum age of 18 for reproductive procedures covered under the bill, but the amendment was defeated. In Washington state, the minimum age to make a decision on a personal operation without parents’ consent is 13 years old.

Earlier this week, Indiana became the 14th state to ban gender-affirming care for minors, joining 10 other states with similar legislation, including Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Arizona, Utah, South Dakota, Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a prepared statement.

Approximately 300,000 children between the ages of 13 to 17 identify as transgender, according to estimates from UCLA’s Williams Institute. Of these, nearly 27% are estimated to live in states that have issued bans on gender-affirming treatments.

In addition to Washington issuing legal protections for doctors and medical practitioners, Inslee signed a new law this week that allows transgender people to seal court records of their name changes — the goal being to prevent ensuing harassment.

Local News

pot businesses...

Associated Press

Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities in Washington state.

16 hours ago

landlord...

L.B. Gilbert

Burien landlord who stuffed bodies into suitcases sentenced for murder

A landlord accused of killing his two tenants and dumping their bodies in suitcases on Alki Beach was sentenced to 46 years in prison.

16 hours ago

(File photo)...

Associated Press

New Seattle airport terminal lacks space for enough planes

The billion-dollar international terminal at Sea-Tac was supposed to fit 20 planes, but it can only fit 16 simultaneously because of flaws in the design,

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Barkery hosting dog ‘Easter B’egg hunt’

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for humans. An egg hunt for your furry friend is being held this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Magnuson Park!

16 hours ago

bikini barista...

L.B. Gilbert

City of Everett pays $500K settlement over bikini barista ordinance

The City of Everett is paying out $500,000 to a former bikini barista stand after a judge ruled that a city ordinance unfairly targeted women.

16 hours ago

tuberculosis vaccine...

L.B. Gilbert

Woman with tuberculosis ignores isolation order, takes bus to casino

A judge ordered law enforcers to arrest a Pierce County woman if she does not start tuberculosis treatment — or prove she is not contagious.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment, abortions on minors protected in WA