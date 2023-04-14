Scenarios: Can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?

On The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.

Today’s scenario revolves around a boyfriend who goes to events as a friend’s plus one because there is no ambiguity around the end of the night, but his girlfriend asks, can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?

“I am a believer that you can have friends of the opposite sex … I think you can have those friends while you’re in a relationship, but your partner has to be okay with it,” Ursula said.

“I believe men and women handle friendships differently,” Gee said. “I think that most of the time women are like, ‘Hey, that guy is my friend.’ Not saying that it can’t go the other way sometime, but I’d say most of the time, I give women the benefit of the doubt that it’s just their friend. The men? I’d say 80% have some type of interest, or at some time had some type of interest, or will end up developing some interest.”

