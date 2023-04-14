Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Scenarios: Can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?

Apr 14, 2023, 12:36 PM

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

On The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.

Today’s scenario revolves around a boyfriend who goes to events as a friend’s plus one because there is no ambiguity around the end of the night, but his girlfriend asks, can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?

More Scenarios: Should you get engaged on a trip for someone’s wedding?

“I am a believer that you can have friends of the opposite sex … I think you can have those friends while you’re in a relationship, but your partner has to be okay with it,” Ursula said.

“I believe men and women handle friendships differently,” Gee said. “I think that most of the time women are like, ‘Hey, that guy is my friend.’ Not saying that it can’t go the other way sometime, but I’d say most of the time, I give women the benefit of the doubt that it’s just their friend. The men? I’d say 80% have some type of interest, or at some time had some type of interest, or will end up developing some interest.”

You can get the answer in the full segment on KIRO Newsradio’s YouTube:

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

healthcare workers...

Frank Sumrall

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health lays off 400 workers

Short-staffing, lack of pay, and workplace safety were the top three reasons healthcare workers are considering leaving the profession.

9 days ago

real estate taxes...

Frank Sumrall

Real estate excise tax could become highest in nation with new bill

HB 1628 would create a new REET rate of 4% for real estate sales of $5 million or more. The state's REET was just 1.28% before 2019.

9 days ago

community...

Frank Sumrall

Community college enrollment has plunged since 2010 despite affordability

The decline in enrollment dropped exponentially during the pandemic, with community colleges witnessing a 10% drop in 2021.

10 days ago

schools...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Reykdal: Schools must ‘make tough choices’ with consolidation plans

Superintendant Chris Reykdal talks about the state, the education system, and how recent changes to taxes affects school funding.

19 days ago

downtown Seattle...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula debate suspension of downtown business taxes

Seattle business leaders are asking the city to suspend the B&O and JumpStart tax for the next three years as a way to revitalize downtown.

23 days ago

eviction notice...

Frank Sumrall

Eviction notices one of most dangerous jobs a police officer faces

Assaults on officers in Washington state increased in 2022 by nearly 20%. For those serving eviction notices, the percentage nearly doubles.

24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Scenarios: Can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?