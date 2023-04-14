Washington State Spring Fair is back with new events

It’s time for the Washington State Spring Fair at the Puyallup fairgrounds, which kicked off Thursday.

The fair will run through this Sunday, and then will reopen again between April 20 – 23.

New exhibits coming to Washington State Spring Fair opening in two weeks

Weekday tickets are $12 for adults, $14 on weekends, and for kids up to 12 years old, tickets are a couple of dollars cheaper.

There will be several new exhibits to check out, including an immersive jungle experience highlighting different animals in the tropics. Another new event is the Nitro Circus: Freestyle Crew.

You can get your tickets here.