LOCAL NEWS

Shawn Kemp charged in connection to Tacoma Mall shooting

Apr 14, 2023, 3:39 PM

Shawn Kemp...

Shawn Kemp played for the Sonics from 1909-1997 and was in the NBA for 14 seasons. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp has been charged in connection with an incident in March at the Tacoma Mall where he allegedly fired a handgun.

According to court documents, Kemp was charged with one count of first-degree assault. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 4.

On March 8, officers found a .357 caliber revolver after reports of shots fired at the mall.

Witnesses on the scene showed police a video of the shooting which showed a tall Black man in a red puffy vest firing shots.

The shooter was later detained by officers and identified as Kemp.

Shawn Kemp’s attorneys claim he acted in self defense in Tacoma shooting

He told police that his car had been prowled earlier that morning while it was at the Showbox in Seattle. Kemp never called 911.

He said a cell phone was taken and he was able to track the phone to a location in Fife.

When Kemp arrived in Fife, he asked people in a silver SUV if they had the items that were stolen from him.

The SUV left the area, but Kemp was able to ping the stolen phone again, which led him to the parking lot at the Tacoma Mall.

According to court documents, Kemp said he had retreated to his car after he was shot at, and a video recorded him firing back. However, police said the video showed Kemp firing as soon as got out of his car.

He said when he approached the SUV with his stolen phone — the rear passenger window came down and a single shot was fired at him.

Kemp said that’s when he retreated to his car and fired two shots back.

The SUV was later found in Federal Way, four days later. It had been reported stolen.

