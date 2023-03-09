Shawn Kemp arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail and is currently being held on a “drive-by shooting” charge.

EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County jail in connection with a drive-by shooting near the Tacoma Mall. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZekiUu9Y9h — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2023

Kemp is believed to be connected with the shooting near Tacoma Mall early Wednesday afternoon. At 1:58 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers determined an altercation had occurred between two parties in vehicles. One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle. The victim vehicle fled the area.

Officers located Kemp who had allegedly fired off the shots on Tacoma Mall property and detained him without incident, a police source told The Jason Rantz Show.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.