Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO | 12 P.M. - 3 P.M.

Stine: ‘There is an obsession with transgender as a concept’ in wake of UW conflict

Apr 17, 2023, 3:15 PM

transgender...

University of Washington Campus

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A transgender University of Washington (UW) student was recorded flipping over a display table for the organization Turning Point USA, calling them Nazis and asking for them to leave the campus, according to Daily Mail, which published the video.

Turning Point USA is an American nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses — founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery.

Minors seeking gender-affirming treatment can shelter without parent’s knowledge if bill passes

“Do I think that Charlie Kirk is a fascist? No, he’s just a hardline conservative,” KIRO host Jack Stine said. “Do I think that the people at that particular table want to see the quote-unquote ‘genocide of trans kids?'” No, I don’t think so.”

The student in question claimed Turning Point USA supports the genocide of transgender kids in the recorded video.

“I think this is basically the end result of when you tell people that even the idea of conservatism is against your very existence, this is what you get, right?” Stine continued.

“You get somebody going up to a table of people who are minding their own business effectively saying, ‘get off my campus, you Nazi,’ and then flipping over their table.”

It’s unclear if the protester, who has not been identified, was reprimanded for her actions by the school.

Rachel Anderson, an organizer for UW’s Turning Point USA chapter, tweeted about the incident, stating, “we’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!”

“What happens with, in general, trans people is, because conservatives largely control the national discourse around trans individuals, they feel as if they don’t have a say in their own lives,” Stine said.

“Most of the trans people that I know want desperately for people to have a neutral opinion about their existence, not this obsession that we see from certain news outlets who talk about it every single day in the most negative way possible.”

Last week, the Washington state House of Representatives approved a bill protecting minors from being reported when seeking gender-affirming care and not wanting their parents to know about it.

According to ACLU, 452 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across 45 states, with 29 passing in 14 states — an argument used by supporters of the bill who want to counter legislation that could be potentially harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Doctors performing gender-affirming treatment, abortions on minors protected in WA

The intense focus state capitols are facing nationwide regarding legislation that affects the transgender population continues to puzzle Stine, as he calls it an “obsession.”

“There is an obsession that people have with transgender as a concept,” Stine said. “And it just permeates almost every aspect of conservative discourse to this point in time, where it’s almost like, can we just talk about taxes again, please?”

You can listen to the rest of Stine’s conversation with co-host Spike O’Neill below:

KIRO Newsradio | 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Stine: Public drug use is ‘why people don’t go to downtown anymore’

In a period from June to August of last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to nearly 200 instances along a stretch of 3rd Avenue.

1 month ago

graffiti...

Frank Sumrall

Lynnwood hiring employees solely to remove gang-related graffiti

The Lynnwood City Council approved of nearly $400,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to combat graffiti, which passed on a 6-0 vote.

2 months ago

drug...

Frank Sumrall

Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession

Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature in an attempt to reclassify possession of a drug — including fentanyl — as a felony offense.

2 months ago

vaccine mandate...

MyNorthwest Staff

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.

2 months ago

clayton...

Frank Sumrall

Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal

Despite the decision from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office, Brandi Kruse sounded off on the ruling on KIRO Newsradio's Midday Show.

3 months ago

Greg Nickles...

Heather Bosch

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles says "We have nowhere to go but up," as a city council.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Stine: ‘There is an obsession with transgender as a concept’ in wake of UW conflict