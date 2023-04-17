Everett’s Flying Heritage Museum to re-open Memorial Day weekend

Everett’s Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum announced Monday their re-opening on May 27, three years after closing due to the pandemic.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to prepare for visitors and to share one of the most amazing collections of wartime history in the world,” Operations Director Amber Richards said in a statement.

In 1998, Paul Allen began acquiring and preserving the aircraft and armor that is housed in the museum. In 2008, the collection was moved from Arlington to Paine Field in Everett.

With 26 aircraft and over 25 vehicles, the museum covers nearly 75,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The opening weekend will be May 27 and 28 and each following Saturday and Sunday until June 14. Museum visits will be ticketed in advance, with the potential of the event selling out.

Tickets will be available on the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum website beginning May 1.

“It’s nothing short of incredible to be opening three years after closure, at a time that we pause in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service to our nation,” Richards said.

The newest exhibit, Why War: The Causes of Conflict, is a one-of-a-kind presentation that explores the reasons countries go to war and puts context behind the war machines in the museum.