LOCAL NEWS

‘Shock, disgust, and sadness’ after Capitol Hill synagogue vandalized

Apr 18, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

(Photo from L. B. Gilbert)

A Jewish Temple on Seattle’s Capitol Hill was once again the target of anti-Semitic graffiti.

Over the weekend, Temple de Hirsch Sinai was hit with multiple hateful images and slogans on the wall in front of the building.

Report says antisemitic incidents at all-time high in Washington

Temple leaders discovered the damage Monday morning.

“My first reaction was shock, disgust, and sadness,” Rabbi Daniel Weiner told KIRO 7. “I’m heartsick to say so, but this unfortunately is the current state of where we are as a society.”

Stephen Paolini, associate director for the Anti-Defamation League, tells KIRO 7 TV that this type of hateful rhetoric is unconscionable.

“What we’re concerned with is when they then hold a Jewish institution, a Jewish community, or Jewish person here in the city of Seattle somehow accountable to the actions of a government thousands of miles away,” Paolini said. This also happened the day before Holocaust Remembrance Day, which Paolini noted is not a coincidence.

Temple leaders have decided to leave the graffiti in place for now, with a sign drawing attention to the attack.

Six years ago, a similar graffiti incident happened at the same temple. Temple leaders said they’ve had minor incidents ever since.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

