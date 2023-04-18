Crystal Mountain extended ski season into late May

Spring’s slow warm-up brings good news for skiers and snowboarders, with more than two feet of snow at Crystal Mountain extending the season till late May.

Crystal Mountain is the latest ski resort to extend its season, with a recent announcement that the resort will stay open through May 21.

The resort was originally set to close April 16, but now will be operating weekends only for five more weeks.

Stevens Pass closed Sunday, April 16, and this weekend, April 23, is Mount Baker’s last hurrah.

Crystal warned that none of the terrain available is suitable for beginners, and no ski or snowboarding lessons will be run at the resort during these bonus weekends.

The resort will also host its first-ever banked Slalom race May 6 and 7, called the Verde Valle. This “one-of-a-kind” spring slalom down the Green Valley lift is open to all ages and riders.

All season passes, Spring Wild Cards, and 23/24 Crystal Legend and Crystal Premier Passes are still valid until the season ends. Day passes until April 30 are only $75. After that, passes are $69.

This is the second season extension Crystal Mountain has had this year, and it is not impossible that they extend it again if the weather permits.

“Last year, we skied until June 12 with one of our deepest spring snowfalls on record. We’ll keep skiing until we can’t ski anymore!” the extension announcement said.