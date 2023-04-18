Crash on SB I-405 creates 4+ mile backup in Newcastle

A crash on southbound Interstate 405 is creating headaches for drivers around Newcastle, with more than two-mile-long backups and drivers inching by.

The crash is currently blocking the two left lanes on SB I-405. This leaves only one lane open, with cars crawling by.

What’s blocked:

-Two left lanes on SB I-405 just north of NE 44th St in #Newcastle.

-The off-ramp from SB I-405 to NE 44th St. What’s open:

-A single right lane on SB I-405 at NE 44th St. The backup is now almost two miles long. Seek alternate routes! If not, prepare for delays pic.twitter.com/IHtgRb6ASx — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 18, 2023

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that the backup is still growing and advises drivers to find another way around the highway.

There is no estimated time of the road being cleared, but crews are on the scene working.