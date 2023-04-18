Close
LOCAL NEWS

Crash on SB I-405 creates 4+ mile backup in Newcastle

Apr 18, 2023, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm

I-405...

Crash on I-405 blocking two lanes of traffic (Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash on southbound Interstate 405 is creating headaches for drivers around Newcastle, with more than two-mile-long backups and drivers inching by.

The crash is currently blocking the two left lanes on SB I-405. This leaves only one lane open, with cars crawling by.

1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash into Auburn home

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that the backup is still growing and advises drivers to find another way around the highway.

There is no estimated time of the road being cleared, but crews are on the scene working.

