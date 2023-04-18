Investigation underway of fire at Lake City Community Center

Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at the Lake City Community Center in Seattle early Tuesday.

The fire started outside the building at 12531 28th Ave NW but extended into the building’s interior. While firefighters quickly knocked out the flames, the fire was trapped in a void space between an interior ceiling and the roof.

Additional units arrived on the scene to fight the fire and search for people inside the building. Crews were forced to cut holes through the roof to gain access to the flames and put them out.

The fire has since been put out and part of the building has been taped off by firefighters. Video from the scene shows an entrance was damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting after an injured man was brought to a local hospital Tuesday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Harborview Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound to his torso. A black Chevrolet Malibu, which brought the victim to the hospital, was gone by the time police arrived.

Based on evidence collected from the victim’s belongings and information from people at the hospital who knew the man, officers worked to locate the crime scene in the Chinatown-International District.

SPD released no information about suspects at this time.

Rifle, handgun seized in Georgetown from felon

Police took a 39-year-old man into custody Friday afternoon following an investigation and recovery of a stolen semi-automatic rifle in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Around 4 p.m., officers with the SPD Community Response Group (CRG) saw a man wearing a handgun in a shoulder holster outside a motorhome in the 600 block of S Homer Street. Further investigation and a records check confirmed the man was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

CRG officers attempted to contact the man, but he ignored their instructions, went into his motorhome, and shut the door. Police tried to call him out through their PA system, but the man continued to ignore their commands.

After contacting the man and developing further dialogue, he agreed to come out of the motorhome and was taken into custody.

Police served a search warrant on the motorhome and seized the following items:

.380 caliber semi-automatic handgun – loaded with a round in the chamber

SKS style rifle – confirmed stolen out of King County

Suspected home-made suppressor

Rifle case containing four loaded clips with 38 rounds of 7.62×39 rifle ammunition

Ammunition for various handgun calibers

Firearm accessories

The suspect was taken to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

60+ pounds of meth seized from suitcases in SODO

Seattle Police Detectives (SPD) Narcotics detectives seized over 60 pounds of methamphetamine during an operation in SODO Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, detectives worked in conjunction with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations regarding a large supply of narcotics in the Seattle and South King County area.

Last Thursday, Narcotics Unit detectives and units from SPD’s Community Response Group conducted an operation in the SODO area related to the investigation. Three suspects were taken into custody and police impounded an associated vehicle.

Detectives tested and weighed the contents of two suitcases seized from the suspects. In total, 62 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered and submitted into evidence.

Police booked the three suspects – ages 23, 29, and 31 – to the King County Jail for investigation of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

These arrests highlight the continuing cooperation between the SPD and its federal law enforcement partners to intercept illegal narcotics in our community.

Purse snatcher caught in Kirkland with community’s help

Acting on a tip, Kirkland Police Department (KPD) located and arrested an individual believed to be responsible for a purse snatching in the Houghton neighborhood at the end of March.

At approximately 11 a.m. March 31, the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse from a table at the Houghton Starbucks and attempted to run.

Two bystanders chased the suspect into the parking lot, where they struggled with the suspect and successfully retrieved the purse. One bystander sustained a minimal injury.

KPD investigators have also linked the suspect to an attempted robbery at the Houghton Subway prior to the purse stealing and assault at Starbucks.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for misdemeanor and felony crimes.