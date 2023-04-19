Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Open container laws downtown are not the same as public drug use

Apr 19, 2023, 7:54 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

downtown...

FILE - A Seattle police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. The U.S. Justice Department and Seattle officials on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, asked a judge to end most federal oversight of the city's police department, saying its sustained, decade-long reform efforts are a model for cities around the country whose law enforcement agencies face federal civil rights investigations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

On Monday, Mayor Bruce Harrell was in Pioneer Square to announce his executive order to reactivate downtown.

And one of the ideas was to allow people to “sip and stroll” – making it legal to buy an adult beverage, and take it with you as you stroll between bars or galleries or food trucks in the reactivated downtown.

More from Dave Ross: Regulations are key in preventing more hazardous chemical spills

And – this being Seattle – of course, brought a pointed question from the audience implying a level of hypocrisy, as in, how come it’s okay to encourage selling alcohol when you’re arresting people for selling Fentanyl?

If it’s okay to stroll the sidewalks sipping a discreet martini, why can’t you inject a discreet synthetic opiate? If downtown is a safe consumption site for alcohol, why not allow the safe consumption of illegal drugs?

Councilmember Sara Nelson, who runs a brewery, decided to tackle that conundrum:

“I think there’s a false equivalency between the sip and stroll idea, which is great for small businesses and for downtown spaces, and consumption sites for illegal drugs. One is illegal, one is not,” Nelson said.

She was being very polite. What I would say is, it’s the difference between being among people who are enjoying a pleasant evening, and people who are in the process of ending their lives.

Can alcoholics drink themselves to death too? Obviously. And I would take drunks off the street and offer treatment the same way the Mayor plans to take fentanyl addicts off the street and offer treatment, the same way Medic One would take a heart attack victim off the street and offer treatment.

Whether it’s logical or not, there is a huge difference between the way alcohol is being used and the way Fentanyl is being used. And Sara Nelson wasn’t afraid to say so:

“We’re not going to be embarrassed to recognize that fentanyl is killing people. And there is a law enforcement component to this,” Nelson said.

We’ve tried pretending that hard drugs are like alcohol; we’ve tried looking the other way, until now it’s to the point you can’t look the other way because no matter which way you look, you see people dying.

Drug addiction is just plain ugly, and nobody wants to be around it. It’s deadly to the victims, and yes – it’s bad for business. Which is where the tax money for treatment comes from.


Maybe the day will come when people will inject Fentanyl responsibly.

But until then – it makes sense that booze in moderation will be welcomed, and drugs will not.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

church religion...

John Curley and Shari Elliker

John & Shari: Why are people turning away from organized religion?

In a recent Wall Street Journal/National Opinion Research Center poll, only 39% of Americans say that religion is "very important" to them.

1 day ago

boat Regulations...

Dave Ross

Ross: Regulations are key in preventing more hazardous chemical spills

There are a lot of complaints about government regulation. These recurring disasters demonstrate the need for strong regulations

1 day ago

utility worker electricity...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: Rich people should not pay more for their electricity

Customers of Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Pacific Gas & Electric will see a new charge based on household income.

2 days ago

models...

Dave Ross

Ross: Is AI inclusivity real, or does it not count if they aren’t human

The latest AI debate is over fashion models which let designers create image files of their clothing lines and then use AI to put those clothes on

2 days ago

supreme court justice...

Dave Ross

Ross: The luxurious lifestyle of a Supreme Court justice

In this week’s discussion with former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna, we talked about the lifestyle of a Supreme Court justice.

6 days ago

Police pursuit...

Dave Ross

Ross: Legislature finally compromises on police pursuit bill

The Legislature has finally compromised on giving police more flexibility to pursue a fleeing suspect, says Dave Ross.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ross: Open container laws downtown are not the same as public drug use