GEE AND URSULA

Gee Scott: ‘I don’t want a Bourbon Street here’ regarding ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ plan

Apr 19, 2023, 5:21 PM

wine...

Under the mayor's new proposal, people would be able to take alcohol from business to business in downtown Seattle on Thursday nights. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In the mayor’s downtown revitalization plan, he requested the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to issue ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ permits for First Thursday Art Walks — meaning patrons can carry an alcoholic beverage as they walk through outdoor galleries — something Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show, does not want.

“Hell naw! I don’t want any Bourbon Street here!” Gee exclaimed, but co-host Ursula Reutin disagreed.

Seattle City Council passes bill to cap late fees for renter to $10

“The mayor wants to bring people back downtown, and I think it would be kind of nice to have a glass of wine and stroll between art galleries,” she said.

Harrell suggested that Seattle should change its open container laws to allow people to go from place to place while carrying alcohol.

“Do we have the police officers that we used to have? No,” Gee said. “Are we having a problem with recruiting and retention for police officers? Yes. Are we having a problem with the uptick in stolen cars around this area? Of course.”

Gee said those were all reasons we shouldn’t adopt open container laws, while Ursula had a different take.

“I think to equate some of the issues that we are seeing on the streets right now to what they’re talking about isn’t logical,” Ursula said. “The mayor is trying to invite more people downtown, which would include ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ walks, where they’re sipping and not guzzling big bottles of booze, but we’re talking about a glass of wine or two while you visit art galleries or shops.”

Ursula explained that she was “perfectly fine” with the concept and people should focus on the idea that this is meant to bring people downtown. However, Gee said it would be too easy for things to get out of control.

“We want to add being able to go out in public with alcohol. No, absolutely not,” Gee said. “I don’t want that type of living here. And I guess I am the ‘no fun police.’ ”

“It’s not going to be a booze fest,” Ursula responded. “I think it’s a good idea.”

More from Gee Scott: Rich people should not pay more for their electricity

Gee said that’s why he loves Ursula, “because you always have the light at the end of the tunnel. And this is beautiful. And people are going to go downtown, and they’re just going to sip and walk around and, ‘Oh my god, that looks great.’ ”

Gee said people get ridiculous when they drink. “Keep it inside,” he said.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

