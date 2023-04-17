Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee Scott: Rich people should not pay more for their electricity

Apr 17, 2023, 3:12 PM

utility worker electricity...

A utility worker works on electric lines. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture

BY


Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

Customers of Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electri,c and Pacific Gas & Electric will see a new charge based on household income and KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott doesn’t like it.

Customers will soon see a tier system depending on how much money a household makes. For example, on the low end, a household that makes less than $28k annually will pay an additional monthly charge of $15. For households making more than $180k, the monthly fee will be $85.

Sen. Lovick: Pursuit law looks to give police ‘the tools to do their job’

“Look, I believe in equity, no doubt about it. But this is way too far on this. Don’t start doing this,” Gee said. “Whatever it is that you think is better for you, do you, but what you don’t want to do is overcharge somebody based on their income. I’m not for that.”

CA Governor Gavin Newsom pushed for this as a way to bring down electricity costs for low-income people. They would see an average reduction between 16 to 21% in their electric bills

About half of the electric customers would see lower bills.

“While people in Washington state obviously are calling for tax breaks for everybody, it appears that what Democrats are most interested in is tax burden shifting. So making rich people pay more taxes,” said show producer Andrew Lanier.

“And this is now extending to goods and services, or utilities, in this case, with electricity,” Lanier said. “Now, here’s the only way that I can say this makes sense, is that your electricity bill is driven not just by how much energy that you use, but also by how much energy your neighbors use.”

The theory would be that the more energy a big house, with all of its appliances and needs uses, the higher the rate is for the whole neighborhood.

“If you have all those appliances, then you’re probably paying more for what you used,” Gee said. “And by the way, I’m Gen X. I’m from when the Beatles came. You’d hear ‘turn them lights off.’ You would never turn them lights off. That means that was stress from your parents because that bill was too high last month.”

Gee explained that rich people paying more for electricity is a pandora’s box and he doesn’t want it opened.

“This is ridiculous. You start charging rich folks more for their electricity. That’s the beginning. You get your foot in the door on that, you start charging more for their cars, right?” Gee explained. “That’s the beginning of the end of fair pricing.”

More from Gee and Ursula: Can my boyfriend be someone else’s date?

Chef said that you can’t coupon clip your way out of inflation.

“If the demands that are being placed on the grid by all of my rich neighbors cause it so I don’t have access to cheap power, then why shouldn’t they pay more?” Chef asked. “If Jeff Bezos’ compound, wherever he lives, is sucking up the equivalent energy of 10,000 households, and we have to pay more as a result, why not shift some of that cost on to Jeff Bezos? You have no problem with him paying more in taxes?”

“The only time I think income should be taken into consideration is on your taxes,” Gee said. “Let’s end it at that.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

models...

Dave Ross

Ross: Is AI inclusivity real, or does it not count if they aren’t human

The latest AI debate is over fashion models which let designers create image files of their clothing lines and then use AI to put those clothes on

19 hours ago

supreme court justice...

Dave Ross

Ross: The luxurious lifestyle of a Supreme Court justice

In this week’s discussion with former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna, we talked about the lifestyle of a Supreme Court justice.

5 days ago

Police pursuit...

Dave Ross

Ross: Legislature finally compromises on police pursuit bill

The Legislature has finally compromised on giving police more flexibility to pursue a fleeing suspect, says Dave Ross.

6 days ago

AI...

Dave Ross

Ross: AI is willing to throw you under the bus for its wrongdoings

Elon Musk’s appeal for a six-month pause on the release of any new AI programs will get the support of at least one AI company.

7 days ago

lynnwood...

Dave Ross

Ross: Lynnwood councilmember vows to ‘stop the dithering’ on gun control

Today’s guest commentary is from Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst, who was inspired to write after hearing Dave's commentary.

8 days ago

concrete...

Dave Ross

Ross: We need self healing concrete to fix the roads, not an AI

The human race doesn’t need another chatbot. The human race needs to be able to get from Lynnwood to Southcenter without breaking an axle.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Gee Scott: Rich people should not pay more for their electricity