Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect caught after man stabbed to death in carjacking in Edmonds

Apr 20, 2023, 7:17 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm

stabbed...

Photo of the WinCo Food where a man was stabbed in a carjacking (Photo from Edmonds Police and Kate Stone)

(Photo from Edmonds Police and Kate Stone)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Update 11:58 a.m.:

Edmonds Police announced just before noon that Ian Bramel-Allen has been caught after attempting to flee on foot.

He is being taken to the hospital for what police describe as a “self-inflicted injury.”


Update 8:40 a.m.:

Edmonds Police have identified a suspect in a fatal stabbing Wednesday night as Ian Bramel-Allen, a 43-year-old man.

Original:

Police are looking for a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in a parking lot in Edmonds Wednesday night.

Edmonds officers say it happened during a suspected carjacking in the 21900 Block of Highway 99, near WinCo Foods, around 10:30 p.m.

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

Police issued an alert for the victim’s stolen white Kia Sorento, seen headed westbound from the scene. License plate no. WA-BTZ2137.

The EPD tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Thursday that the stolen vehicle was found near Volunteer Park in Seattle. The vehicle was “being recovered as evidence.”

The man they are searching for is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a grey beanie, and brown boots.

If you see the man, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Local News

SeaTac...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: “Throw out the Sea-Tac lawsuit!”

KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott says that a class-action lawsuit against SeaTac Airport and some airlines should "be thrown out of court."

12 hours ago

Mill Creek police charges...

L.B. Gilbert

Charges filed against man who allegedly stabbed 11-year-old in Mill Creek

A man has been charged in the March stabbing of an 11-year-old boy at a Dollar Tree in Mill Creek, according to court documents.

12 hours ago

Marijuana plants are shown at a California Street Cannabis Company location in San Francisco on Mar...

Associated Press

Part party, part call to action: A look at pot holiday 4/20

SEATTLE (AP) — Thursday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when cannabis fans gather in clouds of smoke at music festivals, celebrate with all-you-can-deals on chicken wings and other munchies, and take advantage of pot-shop discounts in legal weed states. This year’s edition provides an occasion for activists to reflect on how far their movement […]

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

L.B. Gilbert

Lawsuit against Port of Seattle, Alaska, Delta alleges toxic pollutants

A Seattle firm is taking on Sea-Tac airport and airlines for allegedly spewing toxic pollutants in a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearby communities.

12 hours ago

Microsoft...

Associated Press

Microsoft looks to buy $50m parcel for data center

Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land where they plan to build a $1 billion data center

12 hours ago

mercer island water...

L.B. Gilbert

Mercer Island water supply limited due to construction mishap

Water conservation efforts continue on Mercer Island, as residents are being asked to limit water use until further notice.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Suspect caught after man stabbed to death in carjacking in Edmonds