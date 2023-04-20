Suspect caught after man stabbed to death in carjacking in Edmonds

Update 11:58 a.m.:

Edmonds Police announced just before noon that Ian Bramel-Allen has been caught after attempting to flee on foot.

He is being taken to the hospital for what police describe as a “self-inflicted injury.”

#UPDATE

Ian S. Bramel-Allen has been taken into custody by @seattlepd after an alert community member called 911! He fled on foot but was caught a short distance later. He is being evaluated at a hospital for a self-inflicted injury. EPD Detectives will also respond. pic.twitter.com/OBBkoLs2g8 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 20, 2023



Update 8:40 a.m.:

Edmonds Police have identified a suspect in a fatal stabbing Wednesday night as Ian Bramel-Allen, a 43-year-old man.

Edmonds PD holds probable cause for 1st degree Murder for Ian S. Bramel-Allen. He is a 43-years old white male, last seen wearing a grey beanie, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, & brown boots. Last believed to be in are of Volunteer Park in Seattle. DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/q24dkZYDqS — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 20, 2023

Original:

Police are looking for a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in a parking lot in Edmonds Wednesday night.

Edmonds officers say it happened during a suspected carjacking in the 21900 Block of Highway 99, near WinCo Foods, around 10:30 p.m.

Police issued an alert for the victim’s stolen white Kia Sorento, seen headed westbound from the scene. License plate no. WA-BTZ2137.

The EPD that the stolen vehicle was found near Volunteer Park in Seattle. The vehicle was “being recovered as evidence.”

The man they are searching for is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, a grey beanie, and brown boots.

If you see the man, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Detectives worked through the night. The stolen victim vehicle (white Kia Sorento, WA- BTZ2137) was last seen in east Seattle shortly after the homicide. DO NOT APPROACH and call 911 if seen. Additional details will be released later this morning as the investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/fT3nLBEQZA — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 20, 2023

