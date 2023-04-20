Are Gen. Z’ers really easy to offend?

In a recent survey from Resume Builder, people said 74% of Gen Z’ers are easy to offend. Additionally, three out of four managers claimed the specific generation is difficult to work with.

Seattle’s Morning News discussed the topic Thursday.

“My Gen Z’ers at home are easy to offend,” said feature reporter Micki Gamez. “My kids can get very sensitive when it comes to gender.”

“Gen Z’ers are who they are, and I like that about them,” co-host Colleen O’Brien said. “Kids can teach us the right way. They are trying to make a better workplace and life.”

“I think they really have to find a balance and they need to learn to communicate better,” Micki explained.

